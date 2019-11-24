I have found the perfect recipe for getting into the Christmas spirit.
Too soon, you say. Not before Thanksgiving, you say. Normally, I would agree with you, but an opportunity too good to pass up presented itself, and all of a sudden, I am exuding Christmas Spirit like Buddy the Elf.
On Monday I had to drive my mother to her sister’s house in northeastern Oregon. My mom is from Georgia and came west to join my Aunt Brenda in her annual wreath-making festivities. On the four-hour drive from Nampa to my aunt’s, Mom and I discussed the wreath making and the possibility of my finding a Christmas tree, and, to get us in the right mindset, Mom played a few Christmas albums.
My aunt lives in a tucked away corner of the Blue Mountains, on Joseph Canyon. The best part of the drive is on Hells Canyon Scenic Byway, through small towns and sparsely populated valleys. After living for many years on tightly packed islands, I still marvel at our country’s vast open spaces.
Lunch was waiting on us when we arrived, and since you can’t make wreaths on an empty stomach, we happily sat down to hot soup and homemade sourdough loaves, made by my Uncle John. A short walk from the main house is the old house, which is set up for wreath-making every November when my aunt and a group of friends make around 60 wreaths to send to friends and family.
Most of the fragrant boughs and berries for the wreaths come from property a few miles away, where my Uncle John used to operate a Christmas tree farm. He shut down his operations a few years ago, but the trees have kept on growing. He and I headed there after lunch to hunt down my tree.
Having a live Christmas tree was probably one of the things I missed most during our Christmases in Indonesia. We took with us a five-foot artificial tree that I bought on clearance at a drug store for $20 in the year 2000 and it served us well through the years. However, as the kids grew older, they claimed the tree was shrinking. To solve that problem, we put it on a box to give it some height. I almost threw it out one year when a cat peed all over it in our storage shed, but we were able to air it out enough and sprayed enough Febreeze on it to cover up the smell. When we left last year, I was able to sell it for $10 to an ex-pat family that was very happy to have it.
So it was such a gift to be able to go with Uncle John to the old tree farm to pick out a tree. Walking through the trees, he pointed out the various types — grand fir, concolor fir, Corkbark Subalpine and Colorado Spruce — and he noted the subtle variations in needle, shape and fragrance. We focused on the tops of the trees, to cut one down to size to fit in the back of my station wagon. We evaluated each candidate like judges at a beauty contest — this one’s too fluffy, that one has a bad side, this one’s too full on the bottom, that one has a skimpy spot in the middle. I ended up choosing one of the first ones we looked at, a Corkbark Subalpine, which Uncle John referred to as a “Corky.”
When we returned to the wreath house, the two matriarchs of my family had finished up a wreath for my mom, a gorgeous creation that weighed 10 pounds. Aunt Brenda set me up to make one and explained how it all worked. It’s not hard, but I soon discovered there is a bit of an art to it, as evidenced by my slightly lopsided wreath. It’s nothing that a bow and some pinecones couldn’t fix, though.
That evening at supper, Mom and Aunt Brenda told stories I had not heard before, about my mom’s Sweet Sixteen birthday party (“Mother had no idea what we were up to”) and my great-grandmother, and her uncanny ability to faint on demand as a method for solving church disputes.
The next morning, after a breakfast of sourdough pancakes and huckleberry syrup (Uncle John said it was a bumper year for huckleberries), I set about packing my car. In went the tree, the wreath, a bag of extra boughs for making a swag, a pie, frozen berries, a jar of Uncle John’s hot peppers for my son, a jar of sourdough starter and Aunt Brenda’s pie crust recipe.
On my drive home I got what I can only describe as a “Christmas tree high” — and here is the recipe for getting in the Christmas spirit: four hours of driving with the smell of that tree, combined with the view of the snow-capped Wallowa Mountains and the sounds of Christmas music. It would be enough to make the Grinch’s heart grow three sizes.
It also set me up for Thanksgiving — I came away from the quick trip feeling so thankful for family, for God’s creation and all its beauty, for stories and laughter. And real Christmas trees.