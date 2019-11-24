Natalie, along her husband David and four kids, are new to the Nampa area after having spent the last 17 years in Indonesia, working with Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF), a Nampa-based Christian organization that uses small aircraft to assist people living in the most isolated places in the world. Natalie has written for a number of newspapers and publications, and is passionate about the outdoors, reading, and traveling. Follow along with her in this new monthly column as she explores her new life in Nampa.