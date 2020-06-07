Last week I was listening to the radio program “Idaho Matters” on Boise State Public Radio when a segment on the March 31 earthquake came on. It was a refreshing break from coronavirus news, so I turned up the volume and listened as two scientists discussed what they knew about the earthquake, a rather rare occurrence here.
Because it was so unexpected, I imagine that most of us who felt it will remember where we were when it happened.
Our family was inside, all in the kitchen (it was one week into the governor’s statewide stay-at-home order — so weren’t we all inside?). The lights above our sink started swaying. Then we could feel the floor shaking. I exchanged a look with my husband, David. He had his “it’s an earthquake” face on. We couldn’t believe it. We thought we left earthquakes behind in Indonesia.
When we experienced earthquakes there, the rules were: 1. Run out of the house. 2. Hoot and holler to let your neighbors know you’re okay.
So when the earthquake hit that March evening, some of us followed Rule No. 1. But the kids wouldn’t let me follow Rule No. 2. The neighbors already think we’re weird enough, they said.
We started getting texts. One from my son’s friend claimed there was an earthquake because Yellowstone exploded. We were able to rule that out by looking at my earthquake tracker app, which I hadn’t opened in over a year. Sure enough, there was a big red dot labeled 6.5 over a spot to the north of Boise.
This earthquake rattled us. Maybe because we were already a bit fragile from the pandemic and rationing toilet paper. But also because of PTSD from our prior earthquake experiences. Since we moved to Idaho, any time the table shook or the house shuddered because of a door slam, my mind automatically thought: “Earthquake!”
In Indonesia we felt them regularly, but never got used to them. I had a friend there who was originally from California, and she said she liked to lie on the floor and “ride” the earthquake. I questioned her sanity, because to me, they’re just so unsettling, literally, and I couldn’t imagine enjoying the ride.
I grew up in Georgia, with hurricanes. I knew what to do with a hurricane. You could track it on a map and prepare for it and even flee if you needed to. Not so with earthquakes.
They could happen at any time of the day or night without warning. Sometimes you could hear a rumble of one starting before you felt it. Sometimes it was just a shimmy. Other times it felt like a giant lifted our house and dropped it.
I actually developed a bit of anxiety about earthquakes while in Indonesia. A counselor friend who helped me work through my anxiety about that and other things encouraged me to educate myself and have a plan of what to do. I scoured the internet, and as is so often the case with internet research, found conflicting advice. Some experts said stay where you. But what if you’re not sure your house could withstand a significant earthquake? Some experts said get under a table or stand in a doorframe. Others advised crouching beside a piece of sturdy furniture.
In the end we stuck with what our Papuan neighbors did and ran outside if we could. This seemed to work well until the last earthquake we felt before we left the country. It happened in the evening, and one of my kids was in the shower. As soon as the shaking started, the rest of us ran outside, and a few seconds later were joined by the showering one, dripping wet and wrapped in a towel. “My worst nightmare came true!” she wailed. “An earthquake while I was in the shower!”
When we left Indonesia and moved to Idaho, we assumed we were done with earthquakes. I read somewhere that Idaho seldom has earthquakes, and I shared this information with my kids as one of Idaho’s selling points. So when the March 31 quake hit, my kids claimed they’d been betrayed. “Idaho isn’t supposed to have earthquakes!” they said.
The good news is the big ones like the March 31 earthquake are an infrequent occurrence, with the last big one happening in 1983. The bad news — or maybe just intriguing news — is that according to the geologists on the radio program I heard, they’re not exactly sure what’s going on beneath Idaho’s surface, and this earthquake and its aftershocks will give researchers plenty to study for years to come.
In the meantime, if it happens again and you’re not sure what to do, remember you have options: you can stay where you are, or you can hit the floor and ride it out, or you can run outside. Whatever you do, just be sure to hoot and holler to let your neighbors know you’re okay.