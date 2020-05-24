There’s a verse in the book of Ecclesiastes that says, “there is a time for everything … a time to weep and a time to laugh.”
Mission Aviation Fellowship, the organization based here in Nampa that my husband David and I have served with for 20 years, experienced these two extremes in the past two weeks.
The weeping … two weeks ago one of our pilots, Joyce Lin, experienced an emergency while taking off from a runway in Papua, resulting in an accident that cost her life. Among the cargo she was carrying that day were COVID-19 rapid tests for a village in the interior mountains.
The laughing … it wasn’t exactly a day of laughing, but it was a day of virtual celebration last Wednesday as we celebrated MAF’s 75th anniversary. In 1945, a group of former World War II pilots formed MAF out of a desire to use their aviation skills to support Christian workers in the remotest parts of the earth.
MAF’s first pilot was a woman named Betty Greene, a former WASP pilot who would eventually fly for MAF in South America, Africa and Indonesia, setting flight records as the first woman pilot in several countries. Like Betty Greene, Joyce Lin shared the distinction of being a woman in a male-dominated aviation world. Also like Betty, Joyce shared a passion for reaching isolated people with help and hope.
David and I were hiking at Celebration Park on May 11 when he got the call about Joyce’s accident. I hate calls like that, when you can tell almost immediately that something awful has happened. I held my breath until David could tell me. Joyce sent out a distress call two minutes into the flight then descended into the lake at the end of the runway. When we got the call, it wasn’t known if she was alive or not. For an hour we prayed and hoped until we got word that she had not survived.
It’s surreal to hear about something so terrible happening in a place you know and love so well. Personally, I have flown over the spot where the accident happened dozens of times. For my husband, who flew thousands of hours in Indonesia, he’d flown that same flight path hundreds of times. The plane she was flying, a Kodiak (manufactured right here in Idaho), was one he had flown many times over the years. The village of Mamit, her destination that day, was one that we knew well. The people who would be working on the recovery efforts were our friends and coworkers. Joyce was a new and enthusiastic addition to the team there. It was devastating news for us personally, and as an organization.
I met Joyce when she was in Nampa for training last November. We had a brief conversation about life in Indonesia, and in the following months we exchanged some texts. Following the accident, the picture that emerged of who Joyce was made me wish I had known her better.
She was the daughter of Taiwanese immigrants and grew up in Colorado and Maryland. She was super smart, obtaining degrees from MIT and Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary. She served as an officer in the U.S. Air Force and worked in cybersecurity. Eventually she found out about mission aviation and spent a decade to obtain the necessary flight ratings and prepare to begin her career with MAF, which she described as her dream job. In addition to flying, she used her computer skills to help with MAF IT needs.
Her love for people was evidenced in her actions. When the coronavirus hit Indonesia, she led a drive to purchase soap to send to villages in the interior of Papua so the people there could wash their hands. In her last letter home to friends and family she wrote: “We are very concerned about spreading the virus to isolated interior people, who are not well-equipped to deal with it!”
The cause of Joyce’s accident is unknown at this point. It’s a demanding work that our pilots do. Before heading overseas to serve, they train on a number of airstrips around Nampa and in the rugged Idaho backcountry. They are well prepared for dealing with emergencies. And yet, being prepared can’t eliminate all risk and danger.
After her death, a friend of Joyce’s told how she recently received a message from Joyce in which she expressed that if she died in an accident, she would die doing what she loved, flying for MAF and serving people.
“It felt amazing to land the Kodiak on my own for the first time!” Joyce wrote in December. “This has been my dream airplane ever since I found out about mission aviation.”
We watched her funeral in Indonesia via livestream. Because of coronavirus restrictions, everyone there wore masks and families were spread out. As the funeral was carried out, we were able to read comments people made from all corners of the globe. Well over a thousand people tuned in, and many of them shared how much Joyce meant to them as a friend and as an inspiration.
Perhaps one of the more poignant images that emerged after Joyce’s death, was a photo sent from the village of Mamit. Roses surround a hand-written sign placed on that runway that she was headed for that day. “Thank you for your service to Mamit. We will miss you.”
Laughing and weeping – gratitude for MAF’s long service, and humble acknowledgement of the sacrifice Joyce made in service to others.
Rest in peace, dear Joyce.