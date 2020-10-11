It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and I’ve never been more aware in my life.
You see, a few weeks ago I went for a routine mammogram. Living overseas, I got behind on some regular medical maintenance that should be done, so I’ve spent the past few years catching up on those things, like dentist and dermatologist appointments.
The screening was straightforward enough. I forgot about it for a week until I received a call back from the hospital that there were abnormalities on my scan, and they wanted me to come back in for further testing.
Show of hands … who wishes that when you get a call like that, you could go in RIGHT THAT MOMENT and get the scans over with? Instead, I was scheduled for an appointment two weeks away.
Two weeks to ponder the possible outcomes. I have an overactive imagination. I imagined every possible scenario, from “There’s nothing there, you’re fine,” to “You have three weeks to live, get your affairs in order.”
Inevitably my mind tends to settle on that last scenario, the worst possible one, and so I prayed a lot, talked with David and a few friends about it, and settled in for the wait. A few days went by and I heard from my doctor’s office. After looking at the scans she was not overly concerned. While it’s probably nothing, she said, it could be something. Best to get the scans done.
And so I am aware.
I am aware that this year, in the midst of all the COVID craziness, over 200,000 women will get a breast cancer diagnosis.
I am aware that one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetimes.
I am aware of the women in my life who have faced breast cancer. The day I got the call about needing more scans, Facebook reminded me that it was that very day, five years ago, that a friend died from breast cancer. I remember that day so clearly. I was standing in my kitchen, at the stove on a very warm afternoon, sweating, and weeping as I stirred pasta and thought of my sweet friend who would not see her kids graduate or get married. Facebook also reminded me that it was that day, four years before, when my beloved mother-in-law discovered her breast cancer had spread. This is a cancer that has hit very close to home.
I am aware that with early detection, this can be a very treatable cancer. I have a number of friends and family members who have fought it and won, and others who are fighting it now. They inspire me and give me courage to face whatever might be in my own future.
I am aware that I live in a country that has options for women who have breast cancer. On one of the little islands where we lived in Indonesia, we knew a sweet older woman who had breast cancer, but because of very limited options, did not live very long. Our medical system isn’t perfect in the U.S., but it’s something. I think of President John Adams’ daughter, Abigail Adams Smith, who endured a mastectomy in 1811, with no anesthesia and it makes me thankful for the strides that have been made in modern medicine.
I am aware that were I to be told I have cancer, I would not walk that road alone. My husband, my family and my friends would stand with me, and we would fight together. And the God in whom I trust above all else, He would be with me.
I am aware that perhaps someone reading this knows someone facing cancer. Or perhaps is facing it themselves. I pray you have a speedy recovery and strength for the journey.
I am aware that maybe someone reading this has put off going for a scan for this very reason … what if I get bad news? But if something is there, and it can be treated, I want to know. Wouldn’t you?
I am aware that the woman in the grocery store who seems a little grumpy may have just gotten a diagnosis, or a treatment, or may be caring for a sick loved one. I should give grace. We don’t know what others are dealing with.
I am aware, and I hope you are, too.