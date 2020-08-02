There are these nice young men who occasionally come to our door, trying to sell us pest control packages for our “bug problem.” Because they’re so nice, I politely decline and save my laughs until after I’ve closed the door.
“Bugs?!” I always want to say to them. “What bugs?”
Oh, we have the occasional mosquitoes and spiders, a few wasp nests around the porch. But our “bug problem” is nothing compared to the insects and pests we’ve dealt with in other places we’ve lived.
In Savannah, Georgia where I grew up, bugs were seasonal. Mosquitoes could be bad in summer, and in spring we could expect an infestation of sand gnats. The gnats were fierce, and we tried all manner of home remedies to keep them at bay, everything from Avon’s Skin So Soft lotion to tying dryer sheets to our shoes and hats. I always resented these small creatures because they were so annoying, but also because their name was so close to my own nickname of Nat. As a child, I made sure to pronounce the “g” in gnat when talking about them.
But I would take the gnats any day over the cockroaches. Everybody dealt with them, no matter how clean a house you kept. I hated how they came out at night, and how they would fly at you uncontrollably. We had a pest control company come and spray every month, and Marsha the Roach Lady, as we called her, became a fixture. Don’t think “Roach Lady” is a derogatory title; it sounds disparaging but truly, she was one of my childhood heroes. I would follow her around the house, making sure she sprayed all the nooks and crannies.
Because for me there is no panic like a roach panic, which makes me holler and do a dance that looks like a cross between the Floss and Hammertime as I try to stomp the roach while simultaneously shuffling away.
In Indonesia we also dealt with roaches, but mosquitoes were Enemy No. 1.
I should have clued in that it would be a full-on war when one of the first songs we learned in Indonesian language school was about a gecko chasing down a mosquito. It was nearly impossible to spend any amount of time outside and not get devoured.
We went through mosquito repellent by the gallon, only we couldn’t buy it by the gallon but in small spray bottles that I carried everywhere. I sometimes struggled with covering my children in so much DEET but figured that the chemicals were probably less risky than them coming down with dengue, malaria or chikungunya.
A hole in the window screen was like a breech in the fort wall which would be patched ASAP. The worst was to have a mosquito circling my ear at night, its high pitch “eeeee” a harbinger of a sleepless night of me whacking my own face, trying to kill the invader. More than once I woke up with a bite on my lip, leaving me looking like a Botox injection gone horribly wrong.
I had a friend who once tried to help me see things from the mosquito’s point of view. All biting mosquitoes were females, and “they were just trying to feed their babies,” she said. Any sympathy I might have had for the mama mosquitoes went out the door when two of our kids had malaria and dengue.
Aside from roaches and mosquitoes, there were spiders, rats, mice, shrews and snakes, but thankfully not all at once. We had a cat that would catch mice for us, and a dog that was a terrific ratter. Once a family of mice took up residence in our stove — I don’t know how they survived the heat — and it took some effort on our part, including David shooting a few with a Dayak blowgun — to finally be rid of them.
There are words I never thought I would hear, words I don’t ever care to hear again: “Mom, have you seen my snake?” Our son kept snakes as pets, and the rule was they had to be in a cage outside, but occasionally they got loose.
Once we had some baby snakes just randomly appear in the house and that freaked me out. I never did figure out how they got inside.
So to move from Indonesia, a place we truly loved but whose pests we miss not a bit, to Idaho, where I can sit on my porch most days of the year without fear of getting bitten by anything, is truly amazing.
Recently my dad was visiting and as we were walking near Lake Lowell, we got attacked by mosquitoes. “I was beginning to think,” he said as he swatted, “that you didn’t have mosquitoes here. But we found them!”
So yes, Idaho has a few bugs. But I haven’t done a roach panic dance, found a snake in a laundry basket or given any of us a malaria test in two years.
I’ll take it.