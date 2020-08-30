Have you seen a good wedding movie lately? There are so many good ones to choose from, like “Father of the Bride,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and “Crazy Rich Asians.”
If none of those interest you, there’s a new film still being edited and yet to be released. The working title is “My Big Fat Pandemic Wedding” and it stars my son Carter and his new wife Ashley.
While it’s really just iPhone video footage that will likely only be watched by us, we do think their wedding weekend has the makings of a classic wedding movie. It had comedy, when the officiating pastor referred to the masked guests as a bunch of bank robbers. It had tender moments, like when Carter and Ashley read their vows to one another and everyone reached for the tissues, and there were moments of high drama when the rehearsal dinner coincided with a mass protest in downtown Portland. There was suspense, too, as we waited to see if everyone would stay healthy after the wedding. And of course, there was a happy ending, with the bride and groom starting their new life together. AND NO ONE GOT SICK.
I have a few friends whose children recently got engaged, and they reached out to me, asking for advice for weddings in the time of coronavirus. I hardly feel like one wedding entitles me to dispense advice, but since these are “unprecedented times” (my family voted that the most overused phrase of the year, by the way), I do have a few suggestions to pass along.
First, just accept that it’s going to be a little weird with social distancing and mask-wearing, and you might need to have a smaller event than you were hoping for. Some people might not be comfortable attending, and that’s OK. Now is not the time to get offended if anyone declines an invite. And I don’t think we offended anyone (I hope) by not inviting them. We had to keep the numbers down, but there was an added bonus in that we got to spend quality time with the people who did come.
Let go of traditions. I couldn’t believe that Carter and his bride-to-be chose to see each other the morning of the wedding. In my day, this simply was not done. It was considered bad luck to see each other before the ceremony. But they both wanted to be with us and our family, and it was a sweet time. Other traditions that weren’t observed — the tossing of the garter, wedding cake (yummy vegan doughnuts instead) and the unity candle, to name a few. Just let it all go and enjoy the day — put those “but when I got married” or “in my day” thoughts right out of your head and embrace the day your young people have chosen.
If you have an outdoor venue, invest in a Royal Restroom. I was a little nervous when Ashley told me we’d have to have a Porta Potty on the premises for the outdoor wedding. But when I stepped into the Royal Restroom, I was blown away. It was air-conditioned, there was soft music playing, there were mints and Advil and Shout wipes, and above all, there was no Porta Potty smell. I promise I’m not getting paid by Royal Restroom to say this, but it was actually a place you could spend time. So many people commented on how nice it was that Carter and Ashley joked it would be the dominant memory of the day for the guests.
Have the rehearsal and rehearsal dinner at least two days before the wedding. The pastor who did the ceremony recommended this, and I’m so glad he did. We had the rehearsal two days before, and of course the dinner went a little longer than planned, but that was OK , because the next day we only had to set up some tables. Plenty of time to sleep in and recover from the Indonesian feast we enjoyed the night before.
Have a coordinator. One of Ashley’s friends filled this role, and she was fantastic. She handled all the details so we didn’t have to.
Get an Airbnb so your family can all stay together. Our times hanging out at our rental house were the highlight of the weekend to me. Plus with many restaurants in the Portland/Vancouver area closed for on-site dining, it was a good place to gather with family and a few friends for meals.
Take the precautions. Carter and Ashley felt strongly about protecting their guests and following health guidelines, so there was a welcome table with masks, water bottles and hand sanitizer. Being outdoors meant we could spread out and have plenty of space.
Weddings in the time of coronavirus are not only possible, but have the potential to be just as amazing as pre-pandemic weddings, if not more so. In a way, it’s a bold declaration of love and hope in the midst of a season of fear and despair.