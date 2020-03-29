After Gov. Little’s announcement of a stay-at-home order for Idahoans on Wednesday, I reached out to friends on Facebook, asking how they were getting through the coronavirus lockdown.
Some were choosing to see the time at home with their kids as a gift, and others were struggling with being homeschool moms for the first time. One friend said she discovered she was very good at being lazy. Friends with high school seniors expressed sadness for their kids not getting to have a normal finish to their school year.
One of the other types of seniors expressed frustration at the role reversal taking place with his kids (me and my brothers) who are treating him like a teenager and telling him to STAY HOME! (Sorry, Dad, but really, you should.)
Some friends said they were learning new skills, like how to make Zoom calls, and others were trying new recipes and hoping not to gain weight because of it. One friend said her neighbors offered to get groceries for her and wouldn’t let her pay, which inspired her to “pay it forward” by donating to local charities in dire need.
A few friends still had to work and were not able to partake in all the home projects and downtime they see others enjoying.
Several friends mentioned how therapeutic going for walks and getting some sunshine has been. I have found this to be essential as well.
A few days ago, I was on one of these walks with a friend, who also spent many years living overseas. As we discussed the coronavirus and how it was affecting our lives, we had the same thought: At least we have power. At least we have water.
In some ways I think living in Indonesia for so long prepared me for this stay-at-home order. We frequently were without water or power, or both, and had to be creative about rationing. We lived for 10 years on a very small island with not much to do, so we were used to staying home and making our own fun. We homeschooled our kids for about half of our time overseas. What we could find at stores could be random and hit-or-miss, so we learned to buy up and make things stretch. Most of our meals I made from scratch, and I baked bread once a week.
But what our time overseas did not prepare me for was the social distancing. Indonesia is such a social nation, that I wonder how they’re handling the social distancing rules that their president has enacted. I’ve never not been able to go to church, or to the coffee shop, or have people over, and as an extrovert, this part is the hardest.
As for our household, my teens, or should I say, my “quaran-teens” and I have tried not to focus on the “spring break that wasn’t” and instead stay somewhat productive by reading, playing games, painting, playing piano and baking. The “Quaran-teen of the Week Award” went to Zoe, who, with her mad organizational skills, offered to organize the linen closet, and in the process unearthed three rolls of toilet paper!
We will get through this strange time, and not just because of the bonus toilet paper. Hopefully, we will have learned a few things, like a schedule that isn’t so scheduled is actually a beautiful thing, and that more time at home with family, cooking good food and going for walks should be part of our regular lives.
And may we be mindful that there are many people all over the world who live with this reality of uncertainty all the time. I think of the places where MAF flies, places like the Congo, where they’ve battled Ebola — a virus far more deadly than the coronavirus — for years. Places like Papua, where most of the native population is unemployed and faces constant economic hardship.
May this time make us more compassionate to those around us, to those near and far who may be living with economic uncertainty, inadequate medical care and the loneliness that can come from social distancing.