A few weeks ago, I got a call from my across-the-street neighbor with some very good news.
“The onions are ready,” Judi said. “Richard can take whoever wants to go and gather.”
Richard had promised to take us gleaning when the time came. All I knew about gleaning was from the biblical story of Ruth, the faithful daughter-in-law who stuck with her mother-in-law Naomi after Ruth’s husband died. Ruth gleaned in the barley field of a man called Boaz who would eventually become her husband and the father of her child, who grew up to become the father of King David. I associate gleaning with a story of love and redemption, and I had high hopes for this, our first gleaning adventure.
After a quick change into onion-gathering attire, my daughter-in-law (who with our son fled the smoke of the Portland area), daughter and I headed out with Richard in his truck.
His land is to the south of Nampa, up on a plateau. It was one of those hazy, low air quality days, and as we drove along, kicking up dust, Richard told us how his parents first bought their land and reclaimed it from sagebrush. I marveled at the fact that were it not for the miracle of water, this land around us would be a vast deserty landscape, instead of the fertile farmland that it is.
We asked him if his parents ever lived on his farmland. He chuckled as he related how his parents were visiting the land and his father proposed to his mother a possible house site, when they caught sight of a large rattlesnake, and his mother said “Nope!”
His family farmed a little bit of everything over the years, but now the fields are devoted to onions. The first field we came to was a variety of sweet onion that had just been pulled from the ground and were drying out. We weren’t technically gleaning at this field, but Richard wanted us to gather some.
Richard explained the use of drip irrigation tape to us, how a long strip is laid down each row, with onions planted on either side of it. Again, I marveled that because of irrigation, I was able to stand in what was once sagebrush, and now was a field of the biggest onions I’ve ever seen.
The girls and I set out with bags and tried to outdo one another for who could find the largest onion. As I held a softball-sized onion in my hand, I thought about how hard it had been in Indonesia to find good onions. “Bawang Bombay” — so called because they were first brought to Indonesia from Bombay, India — were expensive and not always available. There was always a ready supply of “bawang merah” or shallots, but they were small and could be a beast to peel. It was always a good day at the open market when I could find even ping-pong ball sized onions, which were nothing in comparison to the whoppers we were shoving into our bags like Halloween candy.
After we filled a few bags with the sweet variety, we hopped back into the truck and headed to a field of white onions that had been harvested and where we would truly be gleaning. The onions were scattered in the dirt, sometimes in clumps, and it was more like an Easter egg hunt to find the ones worth keeping. We scattered across the field and gleaned until our burlap sack was too heavy to lift.
Several people have told me there’s a long history of gleaning in the Treasure Valley. I even found a Facebook group dedicated to the practice called Treasure Valley Gleaners, and Richard tells me there are still farmers who allow gleaning in their fields.
Nothing as dramatic as Ruth and Boaz happened on our gleaning expedition, but we did come away with a whack of onions, currently curing in my garage, and a greater appreciation for our food and for the people who work the fields.
In the biblical account, when Ruth told Naomi it was Boaz who let her glean in his field, Naomi responded with a hearty, “The LORD bless him!” Apt words for all farm holders like Richard who possess the generous spirit of Boaz.