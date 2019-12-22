It’s three days to Christmas. Did those words make you panic? If so, you may be suffering from Christmas Crazy. Symptoms include impulse buying, carb-loading and feeling frustrated with the holidays before they’re even done.
There is no better place to witness Christmas Crazy than at your local Walmart. I was there recently, walking down the baking aisle, when a woman with a wild look in her eye grabbed me.
“Quick,” she said desperately, “help me. What are those nuts that go in that fudge with the mini marshmallows? You know what I’m talking about?”
“Uh … walnuts? Peanuts?” I offered. Together we scanned the nut options until we thought we found the right one. She grabbed a bag and threw them in her cart and was off to the races.
Some of her anxiety rubbed off on me — Should I, too, be making fudge? I asked myself. What holiday baking will I do this year? What if I don’t do any? But I should do some, at least for the neighbors. I rounded a corner and faced one of those massive Christmas displays, the ones stacked to the rafters with enough cookie baking ingredients to send Santa into a diabetic coma. I quickly wheeled past it and was able to shake off the Crazy momentarily. But the thought kept coming back to me — why does Christmas have to be so crazy?
I’ve heard some people speculate that it’s because of the late Thanksgiving and shorter shopping season this year. I think it’s more than that. I think it’s a result of a culture that does not know how to stop, one that ties significance to busyness.
My husband and I have been, as one of our friends likes to say, “marinating” in some teaching about the concept of Sabbath. Sabbath, by definition, means stopping or resting. In traditional Judeo-Christian life, it means taking one day a week for ceasing work in order to worship and rest. In the church tradition I grew up in, the Sabbath was anything but restful, and instead was a marathon day of church followed by lunch followed by more church.
In a sermon series on the Sabbath, Pastor John Mark Comer describes the human condition as one of restlessness, of finite humans grappling with infinite desires.
A Sabbath, Comer says, is a practice to index our hearts away from restlessness and greed to an attitude of gratitude and delight in God. Comer says it’s also a way to be subversive — to say no to our culture of nonstop activity and consumerism and instead say yes to rest and contentment and delight in what and who we have in our lives.
Even if you aren’t religious, a Sabbath just makes sense.
So we have tried to be more intentional with our Sabbath. We have tried to carve out one day a week that is protected. We put our phones down (I cannot stress enough the benefits and difficulty of this). We go to church. We go for walks. We read. We take naps.
We have found practicing Sabbath to be more challenging in the U.S., because life just doesn’t seem to slow down, especially at this time of year. There are so many things to do — Christmas lights to see, parties, Christmas cards, concerts, gifts to buy and wrap and mail — all good things, but just so much.
It’s been too tempting to think, “Oh, I’ll catch up on this or that (Christmas cards, baking, etc.) on Sunday.” The busyness creeps back in and I think of Corrie ten Boom’s words: “If the devil can’t make us bad, he will make us busy.”
My own Christmas Crazy symptoms have been soothed by listening to my new favorite Christmas song, “Winter Snow” by Audrey Assad. It talks about how Christ could have come to earth in a hurricane. Doesn’t Christmas season sometimes feel like a hurricane — all the shopping, baking, partying — swirling in a massive vortex and wiping us out in the process?
The song goes on to say Christ could have come like an all-consuming forest fire. Doesn’t that also feel a bit like the Christmas Crazy? This intense fire that leaves us burnt out and crisp around the edges, not at all set up to enjoy the peace of the season.
But then the song says that Christ “came like a winter snow — quiet and soft and slow — falling from the sky in the night — to the earth below.” Quiet, soft and slow — words not usually associated with this season, but they are words that describe to the Sabbath rest.
My wish for you, readers, this Christmas season, is that you may experience the “quiet snow” of the Savior, coming to Earth to give us a permanent Sabbath for our restless souls.