Today is going to be an unusual Easter, to say the least.
Instead of waking up early and shivering through a sunrise service, having breakfast with our church family and then attending our church’s regular service at 11, we will be participating via Facebook live, from our living room couches, with Charlotte the dachshund snuggled on someone’s lap.
Instead of singing with our church Easter choir, we will be singing along with a playlist on YouTube.
Instead of having friends over for an Easter dinner, or our son and his fiancée joining us from Washington state, it will be just the five of us gathered around our table.
It will definitely be a stripped-down holiday and may not feel like Easter in the traditional sense.
But our time overseas taught us that these stripped-down holidays can take on fresh meaning of their own. Often, we found that holidays felt more meaningful when we had to invest more effort into making them feel like they should.
Easter in Indonesia was not like Easter in America. There was no Easter bunny, no Easter candy at the stores, no new Easter dresses, no sales on Easter hams. Initially, I was sad about this, that my kids would not experience Easter like I had growing up in America.
But then, in an effort to make Easter meaningful in our adopted home, we started new traditions. On Good Friday, I would make hot cross buns. The joke was that we called them hot cross buns because in my steamy equatorial kitchen, making and baking the buns made me both hot and cross.
The kids would make a Resurrection scene — they gathered pebbles and stones and moss and sticks from our yard, fashioned three crosses out of the sticks and arranged the stones to look like the empty tomb.
We would try to color eggs, but with only brown eggs available, there was a limited number of colors we could use. We would usually organize an egg hunt, filling plastic eggs with Indonesian candies and coins.
And on Easter Sunday, we would join Indonesian believers for church. At one of the churches we attended, they had a tradition of “flowering the cross.” Everyone was encouraged to bring flowers from their gardens to attach to a Styrofoam cross set up at the front of the church. The end result was an orchid and bougainvillea-covered cross, a beautiful symbol of hope and new life.
On our first Easter in the province of Papua, we were startled awake in the middle of the night by the sounds of singing and shouting. What is that, we wondered. Are the people rioting? We came to find out that the Christians there have a tradition of marching around the city starting at 3 a.m., singing in anticipation of the sunrise and Christ’s resurrection.
One year, I determined that I would experience the march around town. I asked one of my young Papuan friends If I could join her church’s group from our neighborhood, so on Easter Eve, she met me at the end of the driveway with a torch for me as they came marching down the hill. There were all ages, from toddlers to old grandmothers, all clutching torches and singing their hearts out. A few of the young men kept us organized in lines as we began our descent into town. I sang along when I knew the songs. The singing was more like shouting — loud and jubilant — and we shouted greetings to other church groups as we made a slow loop around town and back up our hill.
It was a pure and joyful celebration — without the need to buy anything or make anything or practice. This Easter tradition wasn’t focused on candy, new clothes for church or a fancy meal (all things that are just fine to have), but about truly celebrating Christ’s resurrection.
I enjoyed it so much that when we moved to Idaho, I thought about starting that tradition here. But I don’t know if my neighbors would appreciate it. Plus, it’s still cold here at 3 a.m.
I do not yet know if this Easter will bring about any new traditions for our family. But I am open to the potential gifts that might await us today as we celebrate in a very different way than we are used to.
For Christians, Easter is about the hope we have because of Christ’s resurrection. It’s a timely reminder for us as we experience these unprecedented times of uncertainty, that we will not be on lockdown forever. There is hope for the future.
Happy Easter!