Have you been dreaming of what you will do once the coronavirus lockdown is over? I have.
Mostly I dream about going on a long road trip, to northern Idaho, to Craters of the Moon, to Disneyland. To anywhere, really.
My younger two kids think I’m nuts. “Why drive when you can fly?” is their mantra, which was no doubt encouraged by their pilot dad.
I grew up going on epic road trips, because, according to my father, “getting there is half the fun.” These trips were well planned and researched months in advance, heralded by a visit to the library for books with titles like “Fifty Free Things To Do in Iowa.” Mom would make a vat of chicken salad that we would eat at rest areas as we made our way across the country. We camped in our pop-up camper and visited places like the world’s largest hand dug well. I read books or scribbled in my spiral-bound notebook or just stared out of our conversion van’s windows as the scenery flew by. As a kid, I loved it.
But for my kids, who grew up on a small island where it took a mere 20 minutes to drive from one end of the island to the other, flying was the norm. My husband would sometimes fly us in a small plane into a jungle village for a weekend trip. For trips further afield a commercial jet trip carried us off our island. The kids were used to seat-back entertainment, meal service and a map showing our progress across the ocean.
The kids’ tolerance for sitting in the car for long stretches is getting better, but at the beginning, it was about nil. I remember one of our visits back to the U.S., we wanted to introduce the kids to some of the great iconic places of America, so we planned a trip from the West to Georgia. My youngest, 5 at the time, kept wailing in exasperation, “What island are we on now?”
Long drives still amaze me, after years of living where the roads were potholed and “adventurous” — you never knew what you might encounter, be it a wandering herd of goats, a washed-out bridge, a military march or a local protest.
So to go for a long drive on a smooth road in the great wide-open Idahoan landscape is rather amazing.
Last weekend our family decided to go for a drive, just to have a change of scenery for a bit. We drove south through the Snake River Valley, which was a feast for the eyes with its green fields of wheat, terraced vineyards and blossoming fruit orchards. We drove around with the music cranked and felt surprisingly normal for a few hours.
We thought it would be a good idea to stop at Jump Creek and do the short hike to the waterfalls there. Apparently, half of the Treasure Valley also woke up that morning with that same idea, because the parking lot was overflowing. We couldn’t believe how many people were out and about.
As I thought about it, I shouldn’t have been surprised by the crowds. When you take away shopping, sporting events, libraries, movie theaters, playgrounds, church activities and eating out (as in, eating IN the restaurant), this is what is left — the great outdoors.
It was almost shocking to see so many people again and be in such close proximity. This wasn’t like my weekly trip to the grocery store. No one wore masks or gloves. People seemed to be relaxed and having a good time, but there was an underlying layer of tension and awkwardness as we were still trying to maintain distance on the trail.
And while it was a bit jarring at first, being around people, it was also heartwarming seeing so many families out together, having picnics, their children laughing and their dogs frolicking.
Even our kids — the ones who prefer flying to driving — seemed recharged after our outing. I’m hoping this will be a turning point for them. We may not have Mom’s chicken salad or the old conversion van, but I’m pretty sure there is an epic road trip in our future.