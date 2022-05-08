A few weeks ago, I wrote about promposals, and how my son had a plan for his. Since then, he successfully promposed by serenading his girlfriend on the saxophone, and she said yes.
Prom was last weekend, and it consumed our entire Saturday, from getting the tux sorted and flowers picked up, to getting ready (15 minutes for my son, hours for my daughter), to photos.
My daughter had a few friends over to get ready together, and after her makeup was done, she called me in to work on her hair.
She has a gorgeous head of long blondish brown hair, and wanted it done in an updo. We practiced the night before, and we judged it passable, but I still had sweaty palms as I anticipated doing it for real the next day. Doing my girls’ hair has always been a challenge for me, as I’m not very skilled in that area (my own head being a testament to that).
What my daughter wanted for her prom look was a complicated hairstyle, which started with a messy bun and involved fishtail braids and wisps of pullout pieces, all meant to look as if it was just whipped together but actually requires a thousand bobby pins and at least a can of hairspray.
Messy buns are supposed to be easy, but anything that has hundreds, maybe thousands, of YouTube tutorials is perhaps not so straightforward as it seems.
The messy bun I was creating wasn’t messy enough, and the braid wasn’t looking like what I practiced the night before. I didn’t want to admit it, but it wasn’t going well, and I hated to let my daughter down in this way.
It felt like a mom fail.
As I struggled with my daughter’s hair, the girls chatted away. One girl was curling her hair and not happy with how it was going. She lamented that her mother was out of town and couldn’t be there to help her. “She’s so good at this!”
Another girl sympathized, then said, “My mom isn’t good at this stuff, but she’s still a great mom.”
I needed to hear this girl’s sweet, insightful words, especially as I wrestled with my daughter’s long locks. It helped me say to myself, “So you can’t do a messy bun. You’re still a good mom.”
I broke the news to my daughter. “I’m so sorry, but I can’t do this.”
She shrugged. “It’s okay. I’ll just keep the braids and wear it down.”
She did, and she looked fabulous.
Maybe other moms out there need to hear what my daughter’s friend said, that you may not be good at (fill in the blank), but you’re still a great mom.
Take a step back and think about what does make you a great mom. It may not be what society tells us a great mom is or does. It may not be stuff you would post big about on social media, but that doesn’t make it any less wonderful.
For me, in this current season of life,with teenagers, being a great mom means being there for my child after a rough day, or spontaneously taking them a Dutch Bros drink, or praying with them, or making them laugh at my attempt to “hit the griddy” (a dance move that is not to be confused with “gettin’ jiggy with it.” Trust me.)
We have to let go of the mom guilt. We all know we will mess up and make mistakes. But we love our kids, and we will get a lot right, too.
To all the moms out there, have a happy Mother’s Day! And for all of you with a mother in your life, let her know how awesome she is.