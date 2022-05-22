My father is here visiting now, and as usual, he is keeping us amused.
His latest endeavor is to learn taps on the bugle, so that he can play at cemeteries on Memorial Day. My dad has never played a bugle, or trumpet, or any sort of horn, but he’s not letting that stand in his way.
After a few YouTube lessons and some tips from a trumpet player, he can belt out a wobbly “C.” I don’t know if he’ll be ready for this Memorial Day, but maybe next year.
It’s driving my mom crazy. “He’s getting more and more like your grandfather,” she told me.
That made me smile. My grandfather, Pop, was one of my favorite people. He was the King of the Corny Joke, was uber frugal, and he never met a stranger.
He was also a World War II veteran and is one of the reasons my dad is learning to play taps, so that he can honor his father.
I thought of Pop a few weeks ago when I visited the Warhawk museum with my son. There’s a display of an old glider plane like Pop flew in as part of the 550th Airborne Infantry Battalion.
I remember Pop telling me about his time during the war and flying in the gliders. I remember as a child thinking it sounded like a nice thing, to be in the glider division. Then I saw the movie “Saving Private Ryan” and realized how dangerous it was.
The Waco CG-4A combat gliders, made of steel tubing and plywood and covered in canvas, were towed behind planes, and released to silently descend into enemy territory. They flew troops and material under the cover of darkness. The gliders earned the nicknames “flying coffins” and “tow targets.”
But Pop didn’t talk about the danger. He never talked about the high casualty rate or even what it was like to be dropped into enemy territory.
And because he was a chaplain’s assistant, I assumed it meant he didn’t carry or fire a weapon. But of course, that wasn’t true. He was in battle after battle, including the Battle of the Bulge.
Pop was the most peaceful man I knew. He loved everyone, and his inner-city church was one of the first in the city of Savannah, Georgia to be integrated, at a time when it wasn’t popular to do so. He was the only white member of the Black Ministerial Association in the city.
Standing next to the old glider at the Warhawk, I tried to imagine my peaceful, joke-loving grandfather as a young man, climbing into a glider with other soldiers, preparing to be flown into German-occupied France.
Was he scared? Did he pray? Tell a joke to stave off any nervousness? What if he hadn’t made it? What if he had been among the many casualties of the glider division?
It was good to ponder the “what if’s” and feel the gravity of what was at stake.
But it’s important to move beyond that and remember and honor what did happen: A young man from North Carolina who loved a good joke, bravely stepped into a glider, and did his part in ensuring the freedoms we enjoy today.
That’s worth learning taps for.