As a child, I was always fascinated with snow globes. Now I know what it feels like to live in one.
The weather the past week has been the perfect Christmas gift for my parents, who hail from the balmy state of Georgia. They have been here for the last three weeks and are reveling in the snowfall.
Every morning there are declarations about the day’s weather, the predicted precipitation, the wind chill. Especially the wind chill. There are also pronouncements about what the weather is down south, where it got almost to 80 this week at my parents’ house.
You have to understand, to a southerner from a place like Savannah, which sits near the Atlantic Ocean, snow is as rare as sweet tea in Boise. One little snow flurry has the power to shut down the entire town, the thinking being that Savannahians don’t know what to do in snow. Which is true.
There was the big “blizzard” of Christmas 1989, when the jet stream got confused and dipped too far south and dumped three inches of snow on Savannah. For me, it was the Christmas of my dreams, the Christmas I only heard about in holiday songs. It was fun, with makeshift sleds (sadly, no hills for sledding), but also scary. Without snowplows to deploy, cars were slipping and sliding all over the place.
All our years in Indonesia, of course, we never saw snow. Sometimes my kids would ask “what if?” questions, like, “What if water came up over Mt. Cyclops?” (the mountain behind our house). Often they would ask about snow, as in “what if it snowed here?” Always my answer to these doomsday questions, was, “We’d all start singing ‘It’s the end of the world as we know it.’”
The closest we ever got to snow in the tropics was when we were in Singapore for the birth of our third child. It was close to Christmas time, and we walked down to one of the fancy malls on Orchard Road, a glittering wonder during the holidays. This mall would pump out fake snow every night, and crowds would gather to revel in this soapy marvel. Our kids loved it, and I loved that they could play barefoot in the “snow.”
Our first winter in Idaho, the first snowfall was magical. We spent a good hour on a Sunday morning playing in it, making snowmen and having snowball fights.
Over the past few years, snow has become almost commonplace for us. It can snow and I don’t sit glued to the window watching it. So it’s fun having my parents here to remind us of the magic of snow, when even a trip out for groceries is amazing.
“Don’t know that I’ve ever gone to Walmart in the snow,” my mom commented yesterday. “I’m having all sorts of new experiences.”
My parents gave me many wonderful experiences growing up, from camping in national parks to hiking on the Appalachian Trail and visiting every historical site on the eastern seaboard. I have tried to pay them back by living in interesting places, like Papua, where we explored jungle trails and tropical beaches together. And now Idaho, where they are getting to experience snow like never before.
We’ve tried almost all the fun snow activities — skiing, sledding, snowshoeing, building snowmen and snow forts and making snow cream. But I think my favorite snow activity so far is sitting and watching with my parents, listening to them ooh and ahh with childlike wonder at the beauty of drifting snow.
Readers, I hope your new year is full of quiet moments of wonder at the beauty that is all around us, if we choose to see it.