The flowers are blooming. The birds are singing. The irrigation water is about to start flowing. You know what time of year is upon us … prom season.
If you don’t have high schoolers in your home, you may not be aware that prom season is here, but let me assure you, it’s in full swing.
I have a daughter and a son who will be attending prom this year. With my son, preparations are fairly straightforward — go to the formal shop, point to the color you want, get your sizes. Boom, in five minutes you’re done.
It’s a little (okay, a lot) more complicated with a girl, as I experienced when my daughter and I recently went shopping for a dress. Because she goes to a school that has a dress code for prom, finding a dress that fit the required parameters was no easy feat. So many of the options were too low, too high, too see-through … I began to wonder if we would have to send away to Little House on the Prairie Prom Dresses R Us for something appropriate.
I had the thought, this used to be easier, when I was a teen.
But was it?
Flashback to prom dress shopping with my mom and trying on dozens of dresses. For my senior prom, I found a dress that I absolutely loved. It was navy blue, long and straight, and had an open back. So elegant, so grown up.
My mom nixed it. Wouldn’t even consider it, not even if I wore a shawl to cover my offending back. No southern belle daughter of hers was going to prom baring her back for the world to see like some shameless hussy (those may not have been her exact words, but it was the sentiment).
I was angry, so in protest, I picked out the fluffiest dress I could find and paired it with black and white checked Converse tennis shoes. Such a rebel.
My daughter and I managed to dodge this mother-daughter landmine argument, thanks in part to the dress code. We eventually found a lovely gown that checked all the boxes and didn’t conjure up Ma Ingalls.
Finding a prom dress is not the only complexity of prom season. There’s also “promposals” or the asking of a date to prom.
Back in the Dark Ages, when I went to prom 30 years ago, a boy would just ask a girl, “Hey, wanna go to prom with me?” What savages we were.
Boys don’t just ask girls to prom nowadays. Asking a girl to prom now involves an elaborate promposal ritual in which the boy, at the least, is required to make a poster and give a gift to the girl, and the more creative, the better. This is the world of social media, after all, and the promposal better be Instagram-worthy or you’re doomed.
My son is stressed over this part of prom. Even though he has a steady girlfriend and it’s a foregone conclusion that she will go to prom with him, there is still an expectation that he prompose.
The promposal seems almost as important as the prom itself. I don’t know when this phenomenon started, but I’m guessing in the last 20 years when we moved to Indonesia and dropped off the American culture radar.
Do an online search for “promposal ideas” and you will see what I’m talking about. Here’s one example: scatter chocolate Hershey’s kisses on the ground and have a poster that says, “Since I’ve kissed the ground you walk on, will you go to prom with me?”
Unfortunately for some kids, a well-planned promposal doesn’t ensure acceptance. My kids report that they’ve seen some kids have their promposals sadly rejected.
Even with the possibility of rejection, it’s an American cultural custom that my kids have embraced. And we’ve experienced that promposals aren’t just for prom; Sadie Hawkins events (where the girl asks the guy) and homecoming events also elicit elaborate promposals.
When my daughter promposed her date for Sadie Hawkins, I think she had as much fun making the poster and coming up with the plan as she did at the actual event.
My son has a plan for his promposal that he’s been working on, but I don’t want to give it away. Let’s just say if he pulls it off, it will be brilliant.
I’ll let you know.