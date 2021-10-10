Since living in the U.S. again and in a temperate zone where seasons change, we have come to anticipate and enjoy the cooler temps of autumn and the beautiful fall colors.
But there’s one thing about the fall season I just can’t get used to, one thing that actually kind of terrifies me. Halloween decorations.
Every year, they catch me off guard. I’ll just be driving along, living life in late September and then boom! A giant inflatable grim reaper in someone’s yard nearly sends me skidding into the great beyond.
Living in Indonesia where Halloween isn’t celebrated, I was able to avoid the creepy decorations. We would still let our kids dress up every Oct. 31 and play games and have treats, but we never put the emphasis on the scary.
I admit, I am a scaredy-cat. Always have been. I think it has something to do with being an HSP – Highly Sensitive Person, something I figured out I am after living overseas. An HSP may sound made up, but it’s a real thing. You can even take a quiz online to see if you might be one, too.
Until I had my unofficial HSP diagnosis, I thought I was a bit weird for getting so bothered by loud noises, freaked out by violent or scary movies and grossed out by the tiniest smells, because most of my family seemed to take all those things in stride. I would wonder, what’s wrong with me?
Well, apparently, nothing. According to one website, HSP cry easily (check), feel things deeply (double check), have a hard time saying “no” (me? no...I mean yes), consider noise to be a mortal enemy and get scared easily — and they are perfectly normal people.
But having that knowledge doesn’t make it easy, especially when it’s Halloween month and your neighbors have skulls impaled on sticks in their yards. Even Charlotte, our miniature dachshund, gets scared by the Halloween decorations. Granted, she is also scared of squirrels, leaves blowing across the yard and, on occasion, her own tail.
When I was a kid, Halloween was a fairly innocuous affair, with the usual routine of costumes and trick-or-treating. I think the scariest thing I ever did was listen to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” in the dark, shivering under a blanket.
More frightening than Halloween were the scary stories my dad would tell, usually when we were camping. He had two stories in his arsenal. The first was the Hookman story, an urban legend about a young couple who barely escape a deranged escaped prisoner who has a hook at the end of one arm. Hookman seemed to follow our family around the country, so that my dad would start his story, “Did I ever tell you about the Hookman at the Grand Canyon?” Or the Great Smokies, or Mammoth Cave, or wherever we happened to be camping. And my brothers and I would inch our camping chairs a little closer to the fire and a little farther away from the dark woods behind us.
His other story was “The Man with the Golden Arm.” It had a long involved back story, but Dad usually cut to the scary part, and almost exclusively when we had the hiccups. He would lower his voice and almost sing it to us, “Laaaate one night, I was walking down the streeeet, and I heard someone behind me wailing, ‘Where’s my golden arm? Wheeeeere’s my golden arm? Where’s my…?” And then right when you least expected it, he would yell, “Here it is!” hoping to scare the hiccups out of us. It got to where I would hide in my room if I ever hiccupped, lest the Man with the Golden Arm come after me.
I hated that scared feeling, that pit-of-my-stomach maybe-I-should-run feeling that anything scary gave me. Life seemed scary enough, so I learned to avoid any scary movie, book or ride that even hinted at being creepy.
But now my younger daughter loves scary things and is asking to go to Haunted World with a group of friends. I understand that some people, and looks like she’s one of them, like to be scared on occasion. There is a thrill and excitement they get out of being scared but knowing they’re not actually in danger.
Still, I’ve tried to talk her out of going to Haunted World, which apparently is full of jump scares and zombies and monsters with chainsaws.
“You might be scared,” I said, already feeling scared on her behalf.
“No, I won’t,” was her matter-of-fact answer. “Not really.”
“It might give you nightmares,” I tried again.
“Probably not,” she said.
She’s determined to go, so maybe I will try to get in the spirit of things and tamp down my HSP tendencies for once and summon the courage to tell her and her friends about the time the Hookman came to Nampa.