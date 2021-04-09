Last week my family took its first trip ever to the Nampa dog park. That such a thing exists still amazes me.
I’ve written in this space before about our experiences overseas with dogs, and the cultural differences surrounding pets and dogs in particular. Most dogs we encountered in Indonesia lived a hard life, trying to scratch out an existence without the advantages of vets, health insurance, salons, burial services or designated places to play.
I’ve driven by the six-acre Nampa dog park on Amity Road many times and marveled at the number of pets and owners and wondered if it might be a good place to take our miniature dachshund, Charlotte.
Charlotte is everything you could want in a small dog — she’s playful, smart, affectionate and snuggly. We’ve gotten so much entertainment from making slow-motion videos of her long body leaping over our flower bed. She’s definitely been a fun addition to our family.
The only problem is, she doesn’t know she’s a dog.
We’ve made some attempts at socializing her with neighbor dogs, but she just barks her little head off. So we decided it was time to give the dog park a try, with the goal of teaching Miss Charlotte that she is indeed a canine and that she can have fun with others of her kind.
We went on a Saturday morning and the place was packed. The parking lot was so full we had to park under the Kings Road underpass. I’ve heard there’s a second dog park planned for Nampa, and judging from the crowds on this Saturday morning, it can’t be built soon enough.
If you haven’t been to the dog park, it’s divided into several sections with walking paths and a large water feature. It’s like Disneyland for the dogs. The dogs were obviously happy, running and leaping. People looked happy, too, and we overheard friendly interactions between owners.
We stayed in the small dog area. When we arrived, there were four or five small dogs there with names like Peanut, Lucy and Rocky. They ran around the enclosure like a pack of small wolves — pugs and white fluffies and chihuahua mixes, following some primordial instinct to dash around and find any newcomers and welcome them as only dogs do.
Poor Charlotte was overwhelmed. I had worried that she would just bark the whole time, but instead she cowered anytime another dog came near. The other dogs were so friendly, but instead of greeting them, Charlotte rolled over and showed her belly, submitting instantly.
She happily approached any people and wagged her tail for some attention. But mostly she stuck close to us and merely tolerated the presence of other dogs.
When we left, my daughter gushed, “I hope we become regulars!”
We’ve been back twice since that first visit, and Charlotte seemed to gain some confidence and actually ran with some dogs instead of just going belly-up.
It’s a start.