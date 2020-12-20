Christmas means carnage!
This line, spoken by Ferdinand the duck in the movie “Babe,” came to me as I surveyed my kitchen one day last week. It looked like a category 4 Christmas cookie hurricane had slammed into the room, wreaking havoc in every corner.
Why do I do this to myself every year? I wondered.
Subliminal messages about Christmas baking start early. My glossy Southern Living magazine with its gorgeous spreads of perfect Christmas cookies inspires me in early December. Ads in the paper and festive songs on the radio add to the pressure to spread Christmas cheer. The messaging builds over several weeks until I am unconsciously saying to myself, “Butter. I need butter.”
And flour, sugar, sprinkles, almond extract and cream of tartar, whatever that is.
As if anticipating these thoughts, or perhaps feeding them, the grocery stores, all of them, conveniently stack these items in a display so that we’re never more than an arm’s reach from every conceivable Christmas baking item.
Some primordial instinct overcomes me, and I am compelled to bake. I’ve been doing this for years, so I shouldn’t be surprised. But this year I hadn’t even made a plan, hadn’t even said the words out loud to anyone close to me, “I’ll be doing cookies this year.” It just happened.
We have convinced ourselves that if something is homemade, it must be superior. But when I look at the displays of Christmas cookies at the store, each one perfectly shaped and decorated, I’m not so sure. The thought of Christmas cookies without all the kitchen carnage is appealing.
But homemade Christmas treats are a tradition, like untangling Christmas lights, procrastinating on Christmas cards and forgetting who you have in the family gift exchange.
So when Baking Day arrived, I pulled out the tried-and-true recipes, the ones I carried in a laminated cookbook to Indonesia with me. I led off with Molasses Crinkles, my kids’ favorite. The recipe was written out for me 25 years ago by a woman named Carole, in a beautiful script that belonged to a generation ahead of me. Next on my cookie list was my snickerdoodle recipe, scribbled in my own chicken scratch handwriting on the back of an envelope. Following that is a pan of Rocky Road fudge, which we have called “budge” ever since our oldest son did so years ago. And just to keep it interesting, I added two new cookie recipes.
In three hours, I managed to cover every flat surface with cookies. I logged 3,000 steps on my FitBit, all in a 15-foot radius in my kitchen. I felt slightly nauseous and gross after consuming approximately a pound of raw cookie dough in the process. I studied the cookie cornucopia around me and swore I never wanted to see another cookie again. Why did I double that Molasses Crinkle recipe?
When my husband got home that afternoon and stated the obvious, “Woah! You baked today!” I could have smacked him with a brick of budge. “Yes, and why didn’t someone stop me?!”
He felt the brunt of my Christmas cookie mania when I sent him out in the snow to get a last-minute ingredient. It was all wrapped up by supper time, and then it was time to deliver the cookies.
When we went around that evening, handing out our goodies to a few neighbors and friends, I remembered why I do this. My cookies weren’t perfect in appearance or taste, I am sure, and some may get fed to the family dog, but the smiles and heartfelt greetings of “Merry Christmas!” we received made it all worth it.
Not that we should need an excuse to tell our friends and neighbors we love them and appreciate them, but Christmas cookies give us an opportunity to stand on their doorsteps on a cold December night and do just that.
Molasses Crinkles
Mix thoroughly:
¾ cup softened butter
1 cup packed brown sugar
¼ cup molasses (or, if you’re in Indonesia and can’t find molasses, kecap manis, a sweet, thick soy sauce, works great as a substitute)
1 egg
Whisk together and stir in:
2 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
¼ teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons baking soda
½ teaspoon ground cloves
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground ginger
Chill dough. Roll into balls the size of large walnuts. Roll in granulated sugar and bake just until set, about 10 to 12 minutes, in a 375-degree oven. Makes approximately 3 dozen cookies.