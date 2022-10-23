...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT SUNDAY NIGHT TO 10 AM
MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From midnight Sunday night to 10 AM MDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
My daughter and I were recently watching TV, when a trailer for a new thriller came on. The premise was simple: two strangers accidentally booking the same Airbnb. They share a laugh about it before deciding they should both stay there, just for one night. This of course ends up being a terrible idea for one of the characters, as they start investigating noises in the basement of the house, something you should never do if you suspect you may be a character in a thriller.
“Hey, imagine that,” I said with a laugh. “Sharing an Airbnb with a stranger!”
My daughter looked at me and rolled her eyes.
“What? Too soon?” I asked. She nodded.
Too soon for what, you ask? Too soon to make a joke about our recent experience at an Airbnb … with strangers.
A few weeks ago, my daughter and I went to Pocatello, where my son attends college. I searched for a hotel room for us, but they all seemed quite pricey, so I looked into Airbnb.
Our family has used Airbnb multiple times in the past and have always had overall good experiences. Usually, we rent a whole house to accommodate our family, but since this was just the two of us, I was open to other options.
I looked at one option that was just a room in a house (not enough privacy), and a tiny house that had an outdoor toilet (um, no thanks), before finally settling on a guest suite — a bedroom and a bathroom in what, judging from the photos, looked like a guest unit or separate wing of a house.
When we arrived at the address, we followed the instructions to ring the doorbell to be shown to our room. It was a huge house with a detached two-story garage, so I figured we would surely be rooming back there. A tired-looking mom answered the door and pointed us in the right direction … not around back to the garage, but inside the house, just down the hall from their living room.
We wound up in a single room — inside the house — staying right alongside the homeowners. We did technically have our own bathroom, but it was not en suite. In fact, we had to cross the hall, passing the parents’ bedroom, to get to it. Their teenage son? Hanging out in the room right next to us.
I realize this scenario is exactly how Airbnb got its start — with people offering rooms in their homes to paying guests. And yes, we have certainly been guests in strangers’ homes before, both in America and in Indonesia, but never without a direct connection, either through church community or a friend of a friend. We had never experienced renting a room in someone’s home before.
After pulling our suitcases into our bedroom and shutting the door, my daughter shot me a concerned glance. “No. Not doing this,” she declared. “It’s too weird.”
“But it’s such a deal!” I protested. “And they seem like a nice family … not like ax murderers or anything. Plus, it’s just one night.”
In a distant part of the house, the sound of a vacuum started up. This would last for the next several hours.
“They value cleanliness,” I said when my son joined us, and commented on how odd this was.
Soon it was dinner time, and we could smell something garlicky cooking. “Should we ask what time dinner will be?” I joked with my kids. Nobody laughed. They were beyond joking, and a little terrified. When one of the family’s kids started crying loudly about how he didn’t want to eat his dinner, we three decided it was time for us to vamoose for a few hours.
Later that night, when it was time to shower and brush teeth, I found myself dashing to and from the bathroom, afraid of being caught in my pj’s by a wandering family member.
The next day as I was walking out to my car with our suitcases, I passed one of the family’s kids, conked out on the couch, (which, on the Airbnb listing, is described as the “shared area” available to guests). Two more confronted me at the front door. We stared at each other for a few seconds. If this scene had been in a thriller, this was when the music would get tense.
“Are you our guest?” one child asked me in a monotone voice.
“I was, and we’re just leaving,” I said as I hurried out, closing the door on our unexpected Airbnb adventure.
Moral of the story: To keep yourself out of the latest thriller trailer, and in the good graces of your teenage daughter, be sure to double-check those photos on Airbnb before booking.