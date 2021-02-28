Recently I wanted to get a dress to attend a wedding. I say “wanted” and not “needed” because I wasn’t entirely sure it was a necessity. I’m still learning Idaho etiquette for weddings and such, but I wanted to err on the side of overdressing and not embarrass my Southern mama should she hear I wore pants to a wedding.
A rather futile search at a few stores made me wonder if anyone is wearing winter dresses anymore, and if they are, where are they buying them?
At the sixth store I tried, I found a dress that looked like it could work. It was made of a thin material, but had long sleeves, and with leggings underneath I might be warm enough. I looked around the store for the changing room and found that, like so many other things these days, it was closed.
People of Idaho, we may be behind the nation in several areas with this pandemic, but let’s please lead the charge to GET THE CHANGING ROOMS OPEN!
The science backs me up on this one. The chances of catching COVID-19 from a changing room are pretty slim. There was an NPR article in late December that seemed to go largely ignored, reporting scientific data confirms that the likelihood of catching coronavirus from surfaces is slim, that all the disinfectants used to clean said surfaces are harmful to us and you’re way more likely to get the virus from breathing in someone else’s air in an enclosed space (“Still Disinfecting Surfaces? It Might Not Be Worth It” npr.org). Tell me, how many strangers have you been with in a changing room? I don’t even want to be in there with me, much less inviting someone else into my space.
There’s a thrift store in Nampa that I love, evidenced by at least half my wardrobe coming from there. But since the pandemic, the changing rooms are closed and when you buy something and take it home and it doesn’t fit, you have no choice but to take it back and use the refund towards your next purchase. So since about June I’ve been caught in a vicious cycle of buying-it-doesn’t-fit-take it back-try-again. Currently, I have a blue sweater in the cycle, waiting for return.
Some stores have moved on and reopened their changing rooms. Thank you. For the rest of the stores determined to keep us out of the changing rooms, don’t give me the side eye when you see me try on something over my clothes in your store. Desperate times and all.
Back to my dress-for-the-wedding saga. I had this dress and thought about finding a lonely corner of the store to give it a surreptitious try, but I felt like the sales assistant was onto me after I walked up to the closed changing room and said aloud, “You’ve GOT to be kidding me!” (note to self: keep those thoughts in your head next time). I had no choice but to risk it and buy the dress.
When I got home and tried it on, that dress instantly made me look four months pregnant. MADE me look pregnant!
I sent a photo to my go-to fashion consultant, my daughter who’s off at college in Chicago.
“What do you think?” I texted her.
“It’s pretty!” she wrote back. “Maybe try it with Spanx.”
I wailed and typed back: “Girl, this IS with Spanx!”
In the end, I decided it wasn’t worth it to drive back to Meridian and exchange the dress. I would just send it to She Who Doesn’t Need Spanx, and go with an old standby, a black and gold batik dress from Indonesia. I remember trying this dress on in an Indonesian department store changing “room,” a space barely big enough to turn around in, with one of my kids standing guard outside the flimsy curtain to keep it from flapping open.
The wedding took place on that snowy Saturday night a few weeks ago. I shivered in my dress — made in Indonesia for Indonesian weather — and took note of the female guests, quite a few of them, wearing pants and sensible clothing for winter. Now I know and have made a mental addition to my Idaho knowledge. Attire for winter weddings during the pandemic: casual.