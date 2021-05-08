In our home, on a shelf made from half a canoe, I have a treasured gift from our time on the island of Borneo. A friend from an interior mountain village gave us a baby carrier used by the Kenyah people group. It is elaborately decorated with beads, sequins and the teeth of some unknown animal.
Hanging from a hook is another baby carrier, this one called a noken, a woven net bag that women in Papua use to carry not only their babies, but vegetables, baby pigs and just about anything that will fit in there. Folded in my closet is a piece of batik material called a selendang, which is yet another baby carrier, used by many Indonesian mothers.
If you can’t tell already, I am fascinated by the ways mothers the world over carry their babies. I love the new style of baby carrier I see many moms using now, the big stretchy fabric that looks like it would actually be comfortable to wear.
The rules and gear for babies seems to change every 10 years, so back when my kids were tiny, I had something called a Baby Bjorn carrier. It was a complicated contraption that took two people to load the baby in, had straps and buckles and all kinds of places for the baby’s limbs to get folded up and lost. My oldest was 20 pounds at four months and I didn’t have to wear him long before my back ached, so I seldom used it.
In Indonesia, where we had two babies, we were given a selendang, and friends helped me figure out how to use it. But I didn’t really have to carry my babies much there, because someone always offered to tote them around.
Sometimes I miss having babies and carrying them, with their little hands holding onto my arm or encircling my neck. I miss being able to protect them and comfort them in that way, providing a loving buffer between them and the world.
As kids grow up, we can’t carry them anymore, for the most obvious reason that they would crush us if we tried. I look at my younger son, now well over six feet tall, and wonder how he was ever small enough to fit in my arms.
We may not be able to carry our grown kids in the literal sense, but we, as moms do, try to carry them in other ways. My mom perfectly demonstrated this recently. I had surgery a few weeks ago, and she really wanted to be here to help during the recovery time, but she was recovering from her own surgery. So from 2,000 miles away in Georgia, she was telling me not to do too much, to pick up my feet, to rest. And I knew she was praying for me, and had me on her friends’ prayer lists. She was carrying me.
Then last week she was able to travel out here, and one of the first things she did was make a banana pudding, her specialty, at my request. Again, she carried me.
I do this to my kids, especially the ones in other states. I remind them to buckle up, eat healthy, get enough sleep, not to travel the streets of Chicago alone. I send funny memes, I text encouraging notes, and I pray, pray, pray. I walk the fine line between “carrying” them in a reasonable way and obsessing about how they’re doing.
My friend likened parenting to a football game. When your kids are small, they’re the players and you’re with them on the field, showing them the plays and helping them figure out the game. When they grow up a bit and are tweens and teens, you’re the coach on the sidelines, helping them from a bit of a distance, still very much involved and calling the plays, but they are the ones playing the game. Then, once your kids launch into adulthood, you are the fan, cheering them on from the stands.
I like this analogy, as it helps me to remember my role in my kids’ lives as we all get older. As I am in coach/fan stage, I try to remember my place on the sidelines, offering advice and encouragement when needed. But every now and then, I wave my selendang like a Boise State pennant, reminding my kids that I carried them once, and I can “carry” them again.