Is there anything that tastes like summer more than fresh corn on the cob?
It’s that time of year again in the Treasure Valley, when fresh, local corn is available in abundance.
The past few weeks I’ve been home with my daughter who’s recovering from surgery, so I hadn’t had the chance to check the status of local corn sales. I put a message on Facebook, asking if anyone knew if the corn people were selling by the sugar beet factory yet.
I had a few friends comment that my post was a “very Idaho” kind of post. I don’t know if it was the combination of “corn people” and “sugar beet factory” that gave the post an Idaho flavor, but if I didn’t know any better, I would say it had more of an Iowa tone to it. But as residents of Idaho are aware, sometimes the two states are confused.
I’m not sure how our corn stands up to Iowa corn, but I think the varieties we are able to get from our local farmers are pretty darn tasty. We were introduced to the local corn our first summer here four years ago, and it’s been a summer staple in our house ever since.
After I got confirmation via Facebook that Simpsons, the family who sells corn by Amalgamated Sugar in Nampa, were indeed open for business, I stopped by last Saturday for my first dozen ears.
An ear of corn freshly shucked, zapped in the microwave for two minutes and sprinkled with a little sea salt has been part of every supper I’ve had this past week.
I recently spoke with Candy Simpson, who, along with her husband Ed, has been selling corn for the past 30 years. “We’ve done it forever, and we’re not a reseller,” she said. “People like it when you sell produce you raise.”
She said the corn business started as a way for their children to earn money for college. Those kids have all graduated from college, and now five of the 11 Simpson grandkids are helping Candy and Ed sell corn to the public. “They’re learning how to work,” she said. “We also have college students who help us out.”
The corn is planted every few days during the spring, Candy said, so that there is a continual harvest come summer. “It was a good year for corn, but it was a hard year for corn because the spring was so wet and cold. That was a challenge.”
Candy said they usually sell five varieties every summer, with names like Trinity, Serendipity and Honey Select. The newer varieties they’re trying out this summer are from seeds from Crookham’s, a local seed company. “We’re really happy with these varieties,” she said. “It’s super sweet corn.”
The corn is picked in the morning and sales start at 10 a.m., with the corn selling out fast. Candy said many customers have been buying from them for years, picking up extra bags for their neighbors or buying a large amount for family or church dinners.
So get there early, and bring cash. A dozen ears is going for $6, and three dozen sell for $15.