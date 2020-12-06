Two friends and I had coffee the other day. For the first 10 minutes the pandemic dominated our conversation until finally I jokingly said, “That’s it! No more talk of COVID!” We moved on to another topic, but the pandemic came creeping back in and my friend said, “Shoot! I’ve done it!” We laughed and acknowledged the inevitability of the virus touching so many parts of our lives.
But today, dear reader, I declare this space COVID-free, at least for today. For the few minutes while you read this, I will endeavor not to mention the virus, masks, social distancing or the pandemic, which will henceforth be known as the P-word.
Instead, I want to fill this column with telling you about a completely trivial yet integral part of my daily routine … the comics page.
The Friday after Thanksgiving, this newspaper inadvertently left out the comics page. After rifling several times through all the pages to make sure I hadn’t missed it, I sighed and said to my husband, “Looks like they left out the comics.” He shrugged, and I chided myself for how bummed I felt. You are a grown adult! Not having the comics for one day should not get you down!
My disappointment got me to thinking about the comics page, and why I love it so much. I’ve always read the newspaper, and I’m sure as a child I started reading it because of the comics. Back in the day, my hometown paper in Savannah, Georgia had a page and a half of comics, and I would always save it for last.
I see this in my own kids now. They sleepily sit down to breakfast and slide the comics page between them as they eat. But I’ve noticed, at least for one of them, they don’t just read the comics, but look through the news stories, as well, and my history buff always reads the “Today in History” feature on page 2.
The comics page is essential to my newspaper reading because it provides a much-needed balance to the news stories. On a day when I just read the news and can’t read the comics, it feels unbalanced. After ingesting daily stats and updates on the P-word, I need the humor, the levity and laughter the comics provide. And I always read them in a certain order, starting at the bottom, and working my way up, always ending with Baby Blues.
Comics serve as a point of connection. Recently I was at a thrift store in Nampa and my daughter found a stack of old anthologies of some of our favorite comic strips: the Far Side, Foxtrot, Calvin and Hobbes and Zits. When I checked out, the cashier held one up and said, “Hey, I remember these,” and he went on to tell me how much he loved reading comics, and how his family in Montana sends him the comics pages from their newspaper.
“Don’t they know you can get a paper here?” I teased. He laughed and replied, “A taste of home, I guess.”
I totally understand. For the 17 years we were in Indonesia, my dad would send us envelopes of the comics pages. Getting a comics envelope was like taking delivery of secret CIA files. I tried to hide it in my room until I had a chance to open it and put the pages in chronological order, and then ration them out, one a day. Otherwise the kids would tear into it and scatter them all over the house. Sometimes Dad would make little notes in the margins by certain comics, things like, “Oh, this is so your mom!” or “Sounds like you kids.” The comics connected us across the ocean that separated us.
And sometimes I do that now for my kids who are older and living on opposite sides of the country. If a particular comic reminds me of them or I know they would get a laugh, I cut it out and send it on.
Comics reflect the world we live in and show us how we can look for the lighter side. Although some comic strips have taken a dark turn during the time of the P-word, like Pearls Before Swine (I hope that author has someone checking on him), others are able to acknowledge the hard times while also making us laugh. To quote Hobbes the tiger from Calvin and Hobbes, “I suppose if we couldn’t laugh at the things that don’t make sense, we couldn’t react to a lot of life.”
There are some soulless national newspapers out there that don’t even have comics pages, and really, if you don’t have comics, why even exist? I’m grateful that this paper continues to carry quality comics, and even for the occasional comics page omission that makes me realize how much I love reading the comics.