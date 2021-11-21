What’s in your backyard?
When we lived in Indonesia, we had a large pineapple patch, papaya trees, a basketball court and a snake cage. Our backyard in Idaho isn’t quite so exotic. We have a small garden, some fruit trees and seasonal ducks.
What would you put in your backyard if you had the space, time and money for it? For me, hands down, it would be a mini roller coaster. People actually do this; I found one YouTuber claiming that all you need is some PVC pipe and 2x4s. Sadly, my construction skills don’t extend much beyond hammering a nail, and my husband’s patience and capacity for making my backyard dreams come true stopped at the fruit trees we planted last year.
If a roller coaster isn’t feasible, I think the next best thing would be a miniature train, like Walt Disney had in his backyard in California, which inspired the railroad at Disneyland. Recently I met a couple in the valley who invited me to experience their own little backyard railroad.
Denny and Cammi are long-time Nampa residents who met at NNC. They bought their property 40 years ago, with the idea of installing a miniature railroad in their backyard.
For the couple, the fascination with trains started early, as children. “I lived a block from the tracks,” Denny shared. “From the front yard we could see the switch engines going back and forth.”
He was always interested in model trains, which he said were a popular item in the 1950s on any boy’s wish list. As a young teen, he came across a classified ad in the back of a Popular Science magazine for a catalogue of trains you could ride on. “So I sent in my 50 cents to get their catalogue, and I still have it.” That was when he graduated from model trains to miniature trains.
One of Cammi’s favorite memories is of a fourth-grade class train ride to the capital city in her home state of Washington.
It wasn’t until 2016, though, that the couple completed their backyard train track, and the last rail, a “golden rail” like the transcontinental railroad golden spike, was laid. “We had an actual ceremony,” Cammi said. “Our family was here for it.”
Their family, kids and grandkids included, helped with the laying of the 1,700 feet of 7.5-inch gauge track. The train engine is powered by two 12-volt batteries and goes about two miles per hour.
A ride on Denny and Cammi’s Happy Valley Railroad loops around their backyard and travels through little areas like Locust Grove, Quail Ridge and Lost World, a tunnel of brambly bushes that is a wild, imaginative place named by their grandkids.
Denny and Cammi have also traveled with their train, taking it by trailer to a placed called Train Mountain near Klamath Falls, Oregon. There, miniature train enthusiasts can ride their trains on over 35 miles of track through a private forest.
“We’ve had fun with it,” Denny said of his railroad. “We’ve enjoyed introducing people to the hobby.”
A lot of work goes into keeping the grass around the track cut and the train in working order, and Denny said, “I don’t know whether the railroad is making me old or keeping me young.”
I vote that it’s keeping him young, because to take a ride on their backyard railroad is to feel like a kid again.