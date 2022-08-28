Every few weeks I get a new cousin.
Or I should say, I find out about a cousin, thanks to ancestry.com. When I did my DNA analysis with them a few years ago, I discovered I had cousins all over the place, most of them distant, sharing less than 2% of my DNA.
So far, none have popped up in Idaho, but with the influx of people into the state, and the increase in people doing testing, it’s bound to happen eventually.
A recent Pew Research Center survey said that 15% of U.S. adults have used mail-in DNA testing services like ancestry.com or 23andMe.com. Most people said they used the service to learn more about where they came from. And over a third of survey respondents said they discovered something about their family origins they didn’t know before.
DNA tests have the power to unearth long-held family secrets, attested by the disclaimer from testing service sites saying they aren’t responsible for the after-effects of what you might find out.
My parents went to a family reunion last week in North Carolina, and they told me about Cousin Jimmy, who wasn’t at the reunion, so I guess was fair game for the rest of the relatives to discuss at length. Cousin Jimmy’s siblings want him to do a DNA test, because, they said, “he’s so different from the rest of us.”
Cousin Jimmy’s health isn’t great, so I’m a bit puzzled as to why his family would want to possibly upset him in what could be his sunset days, by finding out his true origins.
My subconscious really must have taken ahold of this, because I dreamed about it the other night, and in my dream, Jimmy ended up being my dad’s brother.
I called my dad and told him about my dream, and we laughed about it. We talked about how absurd that outcome would be, how unthinkable.
But would it really be that absurd?
We’ve already had something like this happen before, on my mother’s side of the family. Her sister did a DNA test last year and discovered that she and my mom have not one, but two sisters they didn’t know about.
Well, we kind of knew about them. We knew that my grandfather, whom I loved deeply, was a bit wild in his younger days. We knew he had a relationship with a woman who was not my grandmother, and there were rumors. My grandmother even confided in me before she died that she believed he fathered other children, but they weren’t completely sure.
Now we had the proof, and while it was hard news in some ways, it resulted in beautiful new relationships between my mom and her sister, and the two “new” sisters. The new sisters — my new aunts — said that not knowing who their father was made for a difficult childhood, but they graciously welcomed this new family dynamic, with no hard feelings towards any of us. After all, no one can help who we’re born to.
My own DNA test results revealed nothing that dramatic. But finding out my origins are 80% British Isles did help explain my love of tea, rain, Jane Austen and Mr. Bean.
My husband’s side of the family also had some drama because of DNA testing. When my brother-in-law did his test, he was contacted by someone who said the results showed she was a first cousin, which meant their grandmother had a child no one knew about. And those who could tell us anything about it have already passed away.
So in some cases, the results raise questions that may never be answered.
Back to Cousin Jimmy. I guess anything’s possible, especially considering he was born in the 1940s and social norms for how surprise babies were handled were a little different than today, perhaps.
But for his sake, maybe this is one of those secrets — if there’s even anything secret — that should be allowed to keep, and Cousin Jimmy can hold on to his cousin status.