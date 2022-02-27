This winter has seemed colder than our previous winters here. As I write this, the temperature is hovering around 32.
These are days when I would just rather stay inside, wrapped in a blanket with a cup of hot tea, and not even think about venturing out.
As I’ve hunkered down this cold week, I’ve been working on an article about EverWild, the Treasure Valley’s first forest school, where kids are outside 95% of the time.
Interviewing the director and hearing about her school’s philosophy of outdoor education has me reflecting on my kids’ childhoods in Indonesia.
I remember when we first went overseas, I grieved that my kids wouldn’t experience the same kind of childhood I had. They wouldn’t have ballet lessons or Little League opportunities or go to a regular school.
But after a few years, I realized that they were going to be just fine. Yes, they missed out on a “normal” childhood, but didn’t seem to be missing out at all.
What they did have was a life lived very much outdoors. It wasn’t a forest school, per se, more like a jungle school, the jungle being our yard with its mango and jackfruit trees, ditches full of life and year-round sunshine.
We homeschooled many of our years in Indonesia, and so my kids were outside a good bit of the time, rain or shine. They especially loved playing in the torrential downpours, with the rain cascading off our roof in sheets that were fun to stand under and get drenched.
Shoes were rarely worn, only if we had to go to a store or church or the MAF hanger. Whenever we visited the U.S., it was a struggle to get them to remember to put shoes on.
They had hours of imaginative play outside, creating forts and pretend worlds. Their sandbox became a “dinosaur crime scene” where one kid would create some scenario in the sand and the others would have to figure out how the dinosaur died.
There were all kinds of creature encounters with bugs, lizards and snakes. The snakes were always the most exciting, and sometimes scary, especially if our dog alerted us to a spitting cobra in the yard.
The ultimate creature encounter for the kids was the time a 16-foot python slithered out of our neighbor’s retaining wall. The neighbor’s cats had been disappearing, and suddenly it became apparent where they had gone.
When our neighbor sounded the alarm, it was early morning, and our kids flew down the hill to take part in the action. We lined up our kids with our friends’ kids and they all got to hold the snake. It’s one of the most iconic we’re-not-in-Kansas-anymore photos from our time overseas.
It wasn’t just the kids who enjoyed the outdoors, but me, too — I loved being out with them, enjoying the tropical breezes and going barefoot any time of the year.
This week, writing about the forest school kids who are living out the quote “there’s no such thing as bad weather, only unsuitable clothing,” I was inspired. I was reminded that it doesn’t matter if you live in the tropics or not … kids (and adults!) can and should be outdoors. It’s good for their development, and good for our mental health.
The temperature has now risen to 33. And the wind is blowing. But I will layer up, think of the forest school kids having class outdoors in any kind of weather, and head out for my walk, thankful that the sun is shining and that there aren’t spitting cobras in my new neighborhood.