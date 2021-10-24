A few months ago, I saw an article about a British guy who listed each of the 50 states and what he thought each to be famous for, without the help of Google. What followed was pretty funny, and in most cases spot in, like what he wrote about Idaho: “To the best of my knowledge, Idaho is famous for making and eating potatoes.”
You may be rolling your eyes and thinking, “Well, of course he wrote that. Everyone equates Idaho with potatoes.”
And I would agree with you. But I would also say, there are worse things to be known for.
I have a new appreciation for the humble potato after one of my kids was sick and couldn’t tolerate many foods for a few weeks, except applesauce, bananas and potatoes. I think I cooked potatoes in just about every form possible just to get some nutrients in him.
It seems that potatoes have gotten a bad rap recently thanks to certain fad diets that discourage carbs. Potatoes are actually quite a healthy food, as long as they’re not fried (but they are so, so good when they’re fried).
After a little research, I learned that a medium potato contains 164 calories and gives you 30 percent of the daily B6 intake. Eaten with the skin on, potatoes contain significant fiber, potassium, vitamin C and a good dose of choline. I bet you didn’t even know you needed choline (I sure didn’t).
Potatoes were first domesticated in the Andes Mountains in South America centuries ago, and explorers from Spain brought them to Europe in the 1500’s. Europeans then brought potatoes with them to North America in the seventeenth century, and eventually they spread to every state in the U.S. They’ve even been grown in space, a variety called Quantum Tubers.
According to the Idaho Potato Museum website, potatoes grow well in Idaho because of the rich volcanic soil and the summer climate of warm days and cool nights.
I’m still amazed when I buy potatoes here at how big they are and how the low price is. When we lived overseas, finding good-sized potatoes was difficult and they were usually overpriced. To buy 10 pounds of potatoes for less than three dollars would have been unheard of.
But potatoes were found and bought in abundance for a Fourth of July hotel buffet one year when we lived in Indonesia. The hotel staff seemed eager to please the Americans in town with this special buffet and even hand-delivered invitations. My husband and I decided we were up for it and were surprised that the star of this buffet was potatoes cooked every conceivable way – in a salad, baked, fried, mashed. There were other dishes, too, but we were so overwhelmed by all things potato, I don’t even remember what they were. Apparently, Americans have a reputation abroad for loving their spuds.
Aside from being used as the apparent anchor of the American diet, potatoes have gained fame through use as a battery source in school science experiments, and as a toy, Mr. Potato Head, which originally started out as a real potato and not the plastic tuber we can get nowadays. And there’s a whole slew of other ways to use potatoes – from removing rust, to treating a warts and burns.
I think all of Idaho should continue to embrace the Famous Potatoes reputation. Some places are doing this well, like Westside Drive In, with its wonderful potato ice cream. When I first heard about it, I thought, gross, who would want potato-flavored ice cream?
But no, it is ice cream in the shape of a potato, and it is very convincing! You just have to buy one to believe it.
Then there’s the potato Airbnb, just south of Boise, which I am trying to convince my husband would be a fun spot for a romantic getaway. What’s more romantic than sleeping in a potato?
National Potato Day is coming up this week on Wednesday. There’s also a National Potato Day on August 19; such a versatile vegetable deserves two big days a year! This is a day that all Idahoans should celebrate in a big spud-tacular way. After, all we have a reputation to uphold.