It’s time to broach that most controversial of Christmas topics, one that divides families and causes neighbors to lock the doors and close the curtains when they see you coming.
I’m talking, of course, about fruitcake, that ubiquitous Christmas treat that you either love or hate. I’ve yet to meet anyone who has neutral feelings about it.
I’m thinking about fruitcake because mine just arrived in the mail today. Every year, even when we were in Indonesia, my mother sends us a fruitcake from a bakery in Claxton, Georgia. When the fruitcake arrives, it feels like the Christmas season has truly begun.
When Mom first started sending them, over 20 years ago, I wasn’t a fan. But there was something about getting this cake that traveled so far and from someone so dear to me, that I ate it just to have a taste of home. And slowly, over the years, I became a fan.
We found that, due to the humidity and heat, we had to keep it stored in the fridge, and then we discovered how wonderful it tastes when it’s very, very cold.
If you are in the fruitcake haters club, allow me to list some of its virtues and see if I can convince you to give it another shot this Christmas season.
1. The fruit. Well, it’s not called fruitcake for nothing. The box my fruitcake came in lists the first three ingredients as raisins, pineapple and orange peel and two ingredients later you hit the cherries, which my daughter says are the best part, especially the green ones. With all that fruit, it’s practically a health food.
2. The nuts. Pecans, almonds and walnuts are the stars here, and they offset the sweetness of the fruit beautifully, so that you get sweet and nutty, chewy and crunchy all in one bite.
3. The sturdiness. I’ve heard all the jokes about fruitcakes being used as a doorstop, a book stand, a booster seat for your kid, a hockey puck, a boat anchor and so on. But the fruitcake is solid for a reason — it’s packed full of goodness. It’s not like angel food cake, all air and no substance. A fruitcake gives you something to sink your teeth into. And its heft helped it travel to Indonesia so well all those years.
4. The colors. A fruitcake looks like Christmas, with its vivid reds and greens, and brightens up any Christmas treat tray.
5. The unpopularity. I can face reality and I know that not many people love fruitcake like we do. But the upside is, more fruitcake for you if you do like it!
6. Its long life. Fruitcake keeps … and keeps … and keeps if you store it in the fridge or freezer. This comes in handy if you have some last-minute guests but no goodies to share. Pull that bad boy out, cut a few slices and you’re set.
7. It has history. Yes, they last a long time, but they’ve also been around for a long time. Back in ancient Roman times, an early version of fruitcake included a mix of barley, raisins, pomegranate seeds and other goodies. In more recent history, the British royal family has a tradition of serving fruitcake at their weddings.
When I texted my mom and dad to say the fruitcake arrived and to convey my thanks, my mom reminded me that my grandmother used to make fruitcake, with lots of candied fruit and rum. “Fruitcake was Christmas,” Mom said.
Dad added, “Fruitcakes get no respect. They’re fruit and cake. Who doesn’t like fruit and cake? It tastes like Christmas and that’s why we sent them to you overseas.”
And I’m so glad they did.