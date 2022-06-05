How long would you wait to eat at a restaurant? Thirty minutes? An hour? Two hours?
My family reached the outer limit of our longest wait ever this past Mother’s Day, when I decided I wanted to eat at Cracker Barrel, along with approximately 754,083 other mothers in the Treasure Valley.
I know the Cracker Barrel isn’t necessarily fine dining, or even maybe all that special to some, but to me, it’s pure nostalgia. It transports me back to the south where I grew up. And on Mother’s Day, I was craving a little nostalgia, with a side of biscuits.
We put our name on the list and were told it would be about 40 minutes. OK, no big deal. I’m a bit of an optimist, and I figured it would be about 30.
We wandered through the store, checked out all the merchandise, examined all the old-fashioned candy and all the retro toys and games. After a half hour of that, we moseyed outside and settled down in the rocking chairs.
My kids are teenagers, so we wait differently than we did when they were little. We talked, they looked at their phones, but eventually, after we passed the one-hour mark, I convinced my daughter to go old school with me and play “I Spy.” We were desperate.
My husband went into the restaurant to check our status and came out with dire news. It could be another hour, he reported. We had already waited an hour, and at this point, we felt committed. It’s not like we’d go somewhere else and have no wait. For anything other than fast food, there was a wait.
We were told we had made it to the “top 10” like we had placed in some beauty contest, so we paid close attention to the announcements that would interrupt the country music over the loudspeaker every few minutes.
“Adam Barker, party of five, your table is ready, Adam Barker.”
All of us rocking chair people would perk up, lean forward in our chairs and look up and down the porch to see if Adam Barker would rise and claim his coveted table.
There were several names called that clearly gave up and headed to McDonald’s. Adam was a no-show, along with Tracey, Kenzie and half a dozen other names.
We decided to go back in the store, thinking that this might hurry along our name, get us to top five status quicker. We smelled all the soaps, used the bathroom and debated buying a giant marshmallow Peep that was on markdown, as an appetizer.
Finally, our name was called, and we were in. We were so hungry I could have eaten the menu. I’m ashamed to say, but when our food finally came, I ate two biscuits and a corn muffin, plus all my food, plus a few bites of my daughter’s.
When we waddled out of there, after nearly three hours, it felt a little sad. Like we’d been on a mini-vacation to the south and it was time to go home.
Sometimes waiting feels like losing. Like I could be doing something else, something important, rather than just waiting. In our busy culture that values efficiency, screeching to a halt to wait for something that may or may not happen seems like a waste.
But is it? That day at the Cracker Barrel, I had three beautiful hours with my husband and kids. OK, we were hungry … but we laughed a lot and the food tasted even better after having waited.
Yeah, some friends were incredulous when we told them how long we waited at the Cracker Barrel. But to me, it was a Mother’s Day gift.