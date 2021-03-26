A new family visited our church recently. As I chatted with them, I asked what brought them to Idaho. “Oh, we’re just here to visit,” the dad replied. “We wanted to check out the area.”
I asked where they were from, and his demeanor changed. He dropped his voice and almost whispered, “We’re from California.”
My heart went out to him. I was sad that he felt he had to whisper his answer, but it’s understandable why you might want to keep your Californian status confidential. I’ve seen the bumper stickers around town, the ones with an outline of Idaho that say “From Here” and the t-shirts that say, “Welcome to Idaho! Please don’t move here.”
We’ve been here for over two years, and even in that short time, we have noticed the explosive growth in the Treasure Valley. I can understand the feelings of those who’ve lived here their whole lives watch as the landscape changes with the influx of people.
We watched with sadness as a farm field near us that bore crops of golden wheat and vibrant echinacea flowers was churned up for yet another subdivision. When most of the field was plowed over and the first houses were built, we held out hope that the iconic red barn on the corner of the property would be left as a reminder of the farm that used to be there.
But then one day, the barn was gone. Just gone.
A few weeks later, my daughter’s new school friend invited her over. Her address was in the new subdivision, the wheat-field destroying, barn-blitzing subdivision. When my daughter came home from her friend’s house, she told us how grateful her friend and their family, who moved here from Washington state, were to find a house in the area.
“I never thought about it that way,” my daughter said to me. “I never thought about it from the perspective of the person who moves here.” All we could think of was how bummed we felt over the loss of the field, and didn’t even think of the newcomer.
It was a good reminder to put ourselves in others’ shoes from time to time and consider what it might be like to be the person moving here.
I’ve been a newcomer eight times in my life. Each time I hope that the people in the new place will be welcoming, and thankfully, most of the time they have been.
Most people here have been kind to us. But sometimes I wonder if we would have experienced the same kindness if instead of saying “Indonesia” when people ask where we’ve moved from, we said “California.”
The “From Here” stickers seem to reflect a desire some people have to establish their status as Idaho natives. I understand that feeling. We all want to have a sense of belonging. But the truth is that for everyone sporting one of those stickers, they don’t have to go back too far in their family’s history to find an ancestor that isn’t “from here,” who moved here from somewhere else, who was the newcomer. No one sprang from the Idaho earth. And no one chooses where they are born.
As far as I can tell, most people who choose to move here aren’t coming with a nefarious agenda. They are people like the woman who bought a bench from me on Facebook Marketplace. When she came to pick it up, she told me how she lost everything in the Paradise fires and was so thankful to have a fresh start in Idaho. She hoped this would be a good place for her son to grow up.
From that conversation and others I’ve had with people migrating from neighboring states, I’ve learned that many move here simply because they like Idaho. They like the pace of life and the conservative values and the great outdoors. Isn’t that the kind of people you want moving to your state?
Sure, more people mean there will be growing pains and issues to sort out like traffic congestion, higher housing costs and taxes. But newcomers can also bring new life, fresh ideas, greater appreciation and a different perspective.
For the newcomers, it’s on us to learn the culture and history of our adopted home, to assimilate and try to be a good addition to the community, whether we came from California or Indonesia.