This Wednesday is St. Patrick’s Day, and I am already looking forward to our traditional breakfast of green grits and Shamrock shakes.
Does that seem strange? I never thought it was until I left the South many moons ago. Grits by themselves seem like an exotic food to some people, on par with vegemite and haggis.
It seems many cultures have their version of grits, be it cream of wheat in parts of the U.S., oatmeal in Europe and North America, congee in Asia or lakh in West Africa, to name a few. We humans seem to like a warm bowl of porridge to get us going in the morning.
Grits is one of those dishes that you either love or hate, or have never tried. I have been the Introducer of Grits to many friends over the years, but I don’t think I have any converts yet.
I know grits aren’t traditional Irish food, but St. Patrick himself wasn’t Irish either, so I feel like he would be okay with it.
In my hometown of Savannah, Georgia, grits are typical breakfast fare, and have come to be associated with St. Patrick’s Day. It’s one of the biggest days of the year in the city, if not the biggest day. It was first celebrated by the city’s Hibernian Society in 1813 and has since grown to an event that draws tens of thousands. Schools and businesses close for the day, a massive parade is held (second largest to New York City’s) and anything that can be is dyed green – the fountains, the newspaper, beer and grits.
My childhood St. Patrick’s Day memories include waking up early and going downtown to have breakfast with my grandparents. We usually had green grits, of course, and sometimes green scrambled eggs and Krispy Kreme doughnuts (also, you guessed it, dyed green).
After breakfast we would stake out a spot along one of the historic squares and eagerly wait for the parade, the highlights for me being the marching bands and the Shriners of Alee Temple with their tiny motorcycles and the one big dude dressed up as Ali Baba with a ruby in his navel, swinging an enormous scimitar and doing a belly dance.
I carried the green grits tradition with me to Indonesia, always making sure I saved some of our precious stash of grits for St. Patrick’s Day. I used to sit with my steaming bowl and wonder if we were the only people in all of Borneo, or all of Papua, or whatever island we happened to be on, eating green grits.
I wonder the same thing here, though I think the likelihood is greater that there might be some transplant from Georgia that is also here, stirring up a pot of green grits.
Thankfully you can find grits in just about any store here. We have also found two restaurants so far in the Treasure Valley that do grits right. One is Cracker Barrel. The other is The Chef’s Hut in Boise, an out-of-the-way cafe we discovered on a morning when we had to wait for car work. Their grits are spot on – salty and coarse but creamy. If you know of any other places serving grits, let me know.
If you, too, would like to incorporate a little southern goodness into your St. Patrick’s Day celebration, here are two recipes to try.
Green Grits
Bring four cups water and one teaspoon salt to boil. Slowly stir in one cup of grits (preferably stoneground). Reduce heat to a simmer and cover, whisking occasionally, until grits reach desired thickness. Off the heat, add a tablespoon or two of butter and additional salt to taste, and enough green food coloring to bring on the luck o’ the Irish. Can also add shredded cheddar cheese. Serves four. For creamier grits, you can substitute milk for part of the water.
Shamrock Shakes
My shamrock shakes are more like the ones McDonald’s sold in the early ‘80s, without the mint flavoring. But you can make yours as minty as you like by adding mint extract. I developed this recipe while we were in Indonesia.
In a blender, combine four frozen ripe bananas, one to one and a half cups cold milk, a teaspoon of vanilla, and several drops of green food coloring. Blend until smooth and serve immediately.