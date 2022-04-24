I don’t normally stalk our mail carrier, but on a warm afternoon last fall, I happened to be outside, saw the mail truck down the road and decided to wait.
When it pulled up, I noticed it wasn’t our normal carrier. I chatted a bit with the guy as he had a question about something, then I noticed he had some music playing that sounded like Indonesian.
Could it be? I wondered. Could it be possible that my mail carrier in Idaho is Indonesian?
“Hey, what language is that?” I asked, indicating his music.
“Oh, that’s Indonesian,” was his answer.
I think I literally jumped up and down as I yelled, “I speak Indonesian!” and then we were off, speaking in bahasa Indonesia and holding up mail delivery for the next 15 minutes.
Speaking a foreign language was one of the most unexpectedly wonderful things about living in another country. When we first learned we would move to Indonesia, I had not a clue what the language there was like. To be honest, I didn’t even know where the country was.
I remember visiting a museum before we left that had a display about radio broadcasts in different languages. I picked up a headset to hear what Indonesian sounded like and it was complete and utter gibberish. I almost cried. How would my brain ever find words in all that babble? Would it ever make sense to me?
Thankfully we went to a language acquisition course before we left for Indonesia, where we were taught not only methods for learning a new language, but also how important language is for relationships. I was ambivalent about learning Indonesian before we took this class, but afterwards I was raring to go.
Our instructor warned us that we would make at least a million mistakes when learning a new language, and we got started on that million right away when we started language school on the island of Java.
It felt like being a child again, talking in very simple phrases, making all kinds of gaffes. For example, in Indonesian, the word for coconut and head are dangerously close so that we often said ridiculous things like, “My coconut hurts today,” or “The heads fell out of the tree.”
I had heard the quote, “Learn a new language, gain a new soul,” and as the months and years went by, this happened for me. I found that I had a different personality when I spoke Indonesian. I expressed myself differently, smiled and gesticulated more as I reflected the mannerisms and overall amiability of the people around me.
When we moved back to America almost four years ago, one of my worries was that I wouldn’t get to speak Indonesian, and I might start to forget it. I felt sad that I spent 17 years speaking a language that I may never get to speak with anyone other than my husband and kids.
So my encounter with my mail carrier was such a gift to me, as it allowed me to let this other side of my personality out in the open again.
There are many benefits to learning a second language, aside from gaining a “second soul.” Studies show there are cognitive benefits like increased memory and attention span. I found it also gave me an appreciation and respect for people who come to the U.S. and learn English, a difficult and convoluted language to learn from scratch.
A second language gives you a whole new way to express yourself using words and phrases reflecting the culture and landscape of another place. There are many phrases in Indonesian that don’t have an equivalent for in English, like “gemas” (when something is so incredibly adorable that you have to grit your teeth), “curhat” (pouring out your heart to someone) and “masuk angin” (literally means wind enters your body, but means feeling unwell, especially from being out in the elements).
I saw our Indonesian mail carrier again last week — this time my husband was home, so the three of us stood around for a few minutes talking about favorite foods we miss. I marveled at how the Indonesian words I learned under the equatorial sun were now being spoken in the high desert of Idaho. There’s a phrase for that in Indonesian — luar biasa. Amazing.