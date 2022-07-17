Recently my husband and I had a conversation that went like this:
Me: I’m heading out to Costco for a few things.
Him: Do you want me to go with you?
Me: NO!!! (He looks up, startled). I mean, no, honey, you stay here and work on your sermon, I’ll be fine.
Why did I respond in all-caps to my husband’s sweet offer of help? Because Costco is a dangerous place, my friends. It’s a proven fact that the more people who go, especially both spouses, the higher the likelihood that you come home with things you don’t need.
I always go with a list, but it’s so hard to stick to it. The last time I went, I was getting sparkling water, salad and one of those prepared deli meals.
But was that all I got? Of course not. Because there were peaches — big, beautiful peaches, and even though I’m from Georgia and have high peach standards, these California peaches were irresistible and in that massive cart they went.
Along with naan bread, Grillo’s pickles (they are the best) and half a dozen other things not on the list.
As I strolled around the store, I pondered why Costco is so alluring. I noticed that people, in general, are happy at Costco. They’re on that dopamine high that shopping gives us, and mostly they are buying the things that give us such great joy — food and toilet paper.
They are also — if they have timed their trip right — getting samples. Who doesn’t love samples?
The happiest people at Costco are the ones eating the $1.50 hot dog combo at the Costco café, knowing they don’t have to worry about dinner (I just read that despite inflation, Costco is committed to keeping the hot dog combo at $1.50, the same price it’s been since 1985).
One of the first things we got when we moved to Idaho from Indonesia four years ago was a Costco membership. But I was overwhelmed. There was just so much stuff, and I couldn’t believe how much people were buying. It was overwhelming how abundant America’s grocery store shelves were, and Costco — with its floor-to-ceiling shelves full of everything from kitty litter to toothbrushes — was the pinnacle of the American shopping experience.
For the first two years, I went sporadically, always buying more than I needed, always shocked at how much I spent when I was supposed to be saving. When the membership came due the third year, I let it go, and only missed it when I heard about certain seasonal items, like the Christmas swag or paddleboards.
But I was recently lured back in — not by the $1.50 hot dog deal and not even by the promise of cheaper gas.
Nope. It was the cake. The Costco half-sheet cake that tastes like heaven. At graduation time, we went to several parties and every party had a Costco cake. It’s a chilled vanilla or chocolate cake filled with mousse and topped with buttercream frosting, and I am addicted.
I did a poll of my Facebook friends, asking how often they go to Costco and what kinds of things they buy, and only one out of 38 people said they get the cake, and only for special occasions. Now I’m wondering how special my occasion should be to justify getting a cake because I could get one a week.
We got one for our son’s grad party. We got one when our older daughter came home for a visit a few weeks ago. And I’m thinking I should get one for my younger daughter, who is having back surgery tomorrow (y’all, please pray). Anyone who goes through back surgery deserves a piece of Costco cake.
I feel weak for having spent $60 on a store membership for sheet cake. But at least for a year, I am back. Bring on the cake.