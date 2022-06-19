I have just returned from a quick trip to Indonesia.
The trip is so fresh that I am still buzzing from jet lag, and my mosquito bites are still itchy. It was not a trip I had planned to take, but the opportunity came up and I couldn’t refuse.
After four years of living in the U.S., to go back to the country that still felt like home in many ways was such a gift.
I went in the capacity of writer for Nampa-based Mission Aviation Fellowship, the organization my husband and I have been a part of for 22 years.
My 10 days in Kalimantan, the province where we lived for a decade, were jam-packed and I’m still processing all that I experienced. Here are a few observations:
Modern day travel is incredible. It still amazes me that in 24 hours, I can travel from one side of the globe — where the Rocky Mountains dominate the landscape, where wheat is ripening, where elk, moose and whistle pigs (what are those, exactly?) roam the wilderness — to the other side, where annual rainfall is measured by the foot, where thousands of orchid species grow, where hornbills soar and gibbons swing in trees.
I don’t love to fly, but even so, it’s awesome that the journey requires me only to sit with my seatbelt on, watch movies, be served meals on trays and stay awake through immigration and customs on arrival.
Creation is amazing. My trip included visits into the interior regions of Kalimantan, where there are huge swaths of pristine rainforest.
After our MAF flight landed in the village of Long Pujungan, our group loaded into long boats and headed upriver through class 3 rapids to another village. Walls of dense jungle rose on either side of us, and I had the sense of being wonderfully, if not a little terrifyingly, remote.
It was a National Geographic moment, like I was living in some documentary about isolated parts of the earth, and I silently thanked God that I was getting to see this corner of creation.
Asian hospitality is unparalleled. In the villages we visited, the people were so gracious. We were fed at every turn, cups of sweet hot tea and plates of sticky rice, jungle ferns and the sweetest pineapples in the world.
When it was decided that the ladies of our group should sleep apart from the men, my friend Esther and I found ourselves in the house next door, with a family who I think had just found out they were hosting us. The accommodations were simple — a pillow and the bare floor, but I was moved by their generosity and willingness to open their home to strangers.
It inspired me to rethink my approach to hospitality, that it’s not so much what you have to offer, but that you offer what you have.
The pandemic has been challenging for everyone, in different ways. My friends in the interior shared how the pandemic had affected them — even being so far from big cities. When their village was experiencing a spate of cases, many of the villagers abandoned their homes and went and lived in the jungle for a while, riding out the wave.
It’s strange to have the whole world experience the same sickness, but with a different impact on the people and local economy. They told me how because of COVID, the border with Malaysia closed, shutting off one of the main avenues for buying goods and selling their rice harvest surplus.
You can go home again — but it may not feel the same. I know Thomas Wolfe famously wrote that you can’t go home again, but I did make a valiant effort to do so.
While I was so happy to return to the place we loved and see old friends, something felt slightly off. After walking into the house that used to be ours, I burst into tears and realized what it was — my family wasn’t here. This physical place that had captured our hearts, was home because my people had lived here.
I kept looking for them — for my husband to turn around from the cockpit of the plane and give me a thumbs up; to see my kids come running around the corner with their latest find in the yard.
I had wondered if I would be sad to leave Indonesia again, but as I began my travels back to the U.S., I felt only an overwhelming sense of gratitude for the chance to go back, and an excitement to be with my family again, in Nampa, our new home.