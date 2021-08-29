I’ve just returned from a trip to the South, with the chigger bites to prove it.
Traveling from Idaho back East feels like a trip to an exotic location, with the rainstorms, the kudzu and the drawling accents. But after a few days of acclimation, once I’m adjusted to the humidity again and the sweetness of the tea, Idaho starts to seem like the exotic locale. When friends and family ask me about where we live, and I use phrases like “high desert” and “dry heat” I am reminded again of how diverse these regions are.
I went to help my parents sort their household belongings in preparation for a move, and the trip also coincided with a family reunion in North Carolina. I hadn’t been to this reunion for 20 years, as we were always in Indonesia when it took place.
As a kid, family reunions were a mixture of terror and joy for me. There was terror at the thought of being caught up in crushing hugs by relatives you barely knew but declared your resemblance to this or that aunt. But there was joy at being with cousins again and having freedom to run around and act a little crazy since the adults were all consumed with catching up.
Reunions were also the only occasions when my mother encouraged me to eat dessert first, because if I didn’t, I might miss out on Aunt Sue’s famous strawberry shortcake.
Last week’s reunion was held outside at a park, and once the food had been arranged on tables, but before the asking of the blessing, the matriarch of our group said she had something we needed to discuss first.
She stated the obvious, that all the siblings of the Ramsey clan had passed, and it was mostly just first cousins coming to this reunion. The younger generation doesn’t seem interested in coming or getting to know one another. “Is it worth it for us to keep meeting? Do y’all want to keep doing this?”
The question hung in the air, and I looked around as my dad and his siblings and cousins pondered this crisis. It was true, in the 20 years since I last came to this reunion, my grandmother and all her siblings had passed away. I could almost sense their ghosts standing among us, watching to see what their descendants would decide.
Finally one of the group said, “Well yeah, we should keep meeting!” And I breathed a sigh of relief. Reunions are where the past, present and future of a family come together, and even though the numbers had dwindled, it was important to keep this connection with our tribe.
We ate, we sang old hymns, we looked at old photos. Stories were told, and though I’ve heard them before, it was a balm to the soul to hear them again. Like the one about my great-grandmother, who was feisty and could hold a grudge like nobody’s business. There was a dispute with a neighbor over the placement of a mailbox, and the story ended with, “they were finally able to get the shotgun out of her hands.”
I sat with Cousin Sherron as she tried to explain the complicated interweaving of our family tree, and how as a youngster she was advised not to marry anyone in the county, because chances are, you’re related. “I don’t think this happens outside the South,” she laughed. “And maybe not outside western North Carolina!”
And, right before we left, Cousin Bob informed me his son recently moved to Idaho. I had to go all the way to North Carolina to discover I have a cousin in Boise.
The reunion was followed up by a few days at my parents’ house, sorting stuff. We’d zip along, going through closets and boxes and making good progress. But it would all come screeching to a halt when a new photo album, or a box of old letters, was unearthed. Then we had to sit and sift through them, and I soaked in the stories of days gone by.
It served to reinforce something I was reminded of at the reunion. It’s the people, their faces fading in the photographs but not in our memories, and their stories that bond us and shape us and make us family.