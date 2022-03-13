We had a special visitor for a few weeks recently. My father-in-law, Bob, made his first visit to us in Idaho.
His memory has been fading for some time. We knew that, but I don’t think it really hit home until he stayed with us, and we looped through the same conversations over and over throughout the day.
He seemed fuzzy on our kids’ names, on what day it was, if he had been out for a walk already. But through the foggy moments and confusion, he was always sweet to be with.
While he was here, I looked around for activities we could do with him, and I came across an announcement about the Kilroy Coffee Klatch, the monthly meeting of veterans at the Warhawk Air Museum.
Knowing Bob is a veteran, I thought it could be a good outing for us.
He served for two years in the U.S. Army with the Caisson Platoon of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, taking care of Black Jack, the riderless horse in funerals at Arlington National Cemetery.
As we drove to the Kilroy Coffee Klatch, I asked him about his time in the army. He said details were fuzzy and lapsed into silence. But as we drove, a few memories floated to the surface.
He told me he wasn’t originally assigned to the role of caring for the horse, but he got to know some people and finagled a transfer. Then, with a chuckle, he remembered there was a guy in his troop who could never quite get the hang of walking in step.
He recalled how sobering it was to see so many funerals at Arlington.
When we got to the Warhawk, I was surprised at how many people were there. We were there a bit early, but even then, we just managed to snag some chairs in the back.
Sue Paul, who founded the museum with her husband John, began the program by going around the room with a microphone, having each new person stand and talk about themselves. She bantered with the crowd and seemed to encourage a good-natured rivalry among the branches of the armed forces.
I didn’t know what Bob would say when it was time for him to introduce himself. I thought I might have to do it for him. But he stood and clearly stated he was with the army for two years, at Arlington, and cared for the black horse.
I was so proud of him in that moment, and later, when different people greeted him and thanked him for his service.
After the program, Bob and I walked around the museum, which the speaker for the Klatch that day called “a sacred place” because it holds people’s stories.
My time with Bob that day also felt sacred, like I was living a moment that I would look back on one day with a mixture of fondness and sadness. As I watched him taking in the displays, I wondered, how long would he hold on to his army memories? How long would he remember us?
More than once that day, he thanked me for bringing him to the museum. Each time I would respond, “No, thank you! You’re my ticket in the door.”
He would smile and shrug his shoulders in that funny, humble way he’s done for as long as I’ve known him.
The next day, I don’t think he remembered our time at the museum. The wisp of memory was carried away from his mind, but not from mine. I will hold on to it, as long as my own mind allows, and tell his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren about Grandpa Bob and how he once took care of a horse called Black Jack.