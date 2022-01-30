A few years ago, when we were still living overseas, a rare kind of fever swept the island nation of Indonesia.
“Demam batu akik” or gemstone fever, spread across the archipelago until nearly every town had its own version of a rock market, where a wide variety of agates and stones were sold to feverish customers.
This “fever” baffled me. We watched people — almost exclusively men — crowd around the rock sellers, sweating in the tropical sun as they scanned displays and purchased large stones that they wore set in necklaces or rings. Many rock sellers claimed the stones had special powers, promising virility and health, protection from evil and curses. Everyone, it seemed, from CEOs to street sweepers, was wearing some form of “batu akik.”
My younger son was in a rock phase at the time, fascinated by all kinds of gems and minerals, so my husband took him to one of the markets and they came home with a slab of some mysterious rock to add to his collection.
I haven’t thought much about Indonesian gemstone fever until recently, when I was struck with a bit of rock fever myself.
Several months ago, I noticed an ad in the newspaper for an Idaho star garnet. The photo showed a deep purple gemstone with rays of light shooting out from its center, creating the “star” of the stone. It was unlike any gem I had ever seen.
I read up on star garnets a little bit and discovered that Idaho and India are the only places in the world star garnets are found in any significant quantity. So they truly are unique to Idaho, with many coming from Emerald Creek in the northern part of the state. The star garnets garnered enough attention that in 1967, the state legislature adopted it as our state gem.
The star garnet starts out as a small rough-edged rock, and after being cut and polished, each star garnet will have either four or six rays, caused by inclusions of the mineral rutile. According to the Idaho state website, star garnets are even more rare than star sapphires or star rubies.
My birthstone is garnet, which I’ve never really loved. It always seemed a little dark and boring. I don’t wear much jewelry anyway, but the pieces I do wear — a pair of lapis lazuli earrings from Central Asia, a beaded necklace from Papua, my engagement ring from my husband — have deep meaning for me.
And so for my birthday this month, I asked my husband for a star garnet. He presented me with a small six-ray star garnet in a silver necklace setting.
Holding it in my hand I was disappointed not to see the star. “You have to shine a light on it,” my husband said, turning on the flashlight of his phone to demonstrate.
Later when I showed my necklace to a friend and explained about the star only showing up under light, she laughed and suggested I wear a little flashlight on a choker necklace so that the star is always visible.
Now that I have my own star garnet, my rock fever has settled down. Wearing a little piece of Idaho around my neck has caused me to reflect on our three years of living here. It reminds me of when we first moved to Papua, a place that was challenging for me, and how I bought a shirt that said, “I Love Papua” and wore it all the time, hoping that by wearing the shirt, I would absorb its message.
My new necklace is a little like that, except it’s more of a reminder of how much I have already come to love our new home, the Gem State.