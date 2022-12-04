...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. The
visibilities will increase to above one quarter mile in most
locations this afternoon, but are expected to lower back down to
one quarter mile or less after sunset. There will also be
occasional snow flurries. However, any accumulations will be
light.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Icy and/or snow-covered roads will add to
the travel hazard.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
A few months ago I read a Real Simple article about how to prepare an emergency kit for you and your family. Ever notice how the helpful how-to articles in Real Simple are sometimes anything but simple? A Cleaner House in 32 steps. Easy Weeknight Dinners using only 47 Ingredients. I’m beginning to think we have vastly different definitions for the word “simple.”
This article was similar to those, complete with an extensive checklist and even a sub-category for a pet emergency-preparedness kit. I read through it and honestly mulled it over for a while as I considered assembling these items in case a disaster should ever strike.
The more I thought about it, though, the more I concluded that in our particular corner of Idaho, we don’t live in danger of many typical disasters, such as hurricanes, floods, zombie apocalypses, etc., so I pushed it out of my mind and forgot about it. Until recently, that is.
We tend to think of emergency preparedness in grand terms — fleeing your home with mere minutes to grab the most essential items. But often the emergencies we experience are on a much smaller scale — perhaps not as exciting to read about, but much more likely to actually happen.
Case in point: On a particularly frigid day, I was driving my rather old Volvo station wagon, sailing through a left turn onto Greenhurst Avenue. I shifted into second gear and heard an alarming pop, at which point the car lost all power.
Coasting through the turn, I rolled to a stop and immediately started to panic. What was I going to do? I couldn’t get out and push without risking getting hit by traffic, so I turned on my emergency lights and offered desperate and apologetic looks to every passing car.
Finally, a kindly bearded city of Nampa employee saw my distress and came to my rescue. He pushed the car, with me at the wheel, into a parking lot, where I could assess the situation. The situation was … not good.
Full confession: This was actually the second time in as many weeks that my car had quit, and both times in the exact same place (although the time before my parents were driving it).
I locked my car and prepared for the long walk home. It was only a mile, but as I mentioned, it was a cold day. I dug around in my bag, hoping I had some gloves. Ah-ha! I found them, or at least, I found one. Surely the other one was swimming around the flotsam and jetsam of the bottom of my bag, hiding among the Chick-fil-A sauce packets, used face masks and mile-long Albertsons receipts (why are they so long?).
But nope, a second glove did not surface that day. I felt like Michael Jackson and Alanis Morrissette rolled I looked down at my feet and sighed. Why didn’t I wear sensible shoes on this day, of all days? Instead of walking shoes, I was wearing my cute boots, boots which always make me keenly aware of the odd size difference between my two feet. Whenever I wear these boots, my right foot sings “Perfect fit!” while my left foot begs for mercy with each and every step.
As I hoofed it home, one hand in my pocket, one foot developing a fresh set of blisters, I chided myself for being utterly unprepared for such a simple emergency. I finally arrived home, safe and sound, and a few hours later my husband called to say he met Joe the tow truck driver at the Volvo. Turns out he was the exact same driver who rescued my car earlier when it broke down on my parents.
Joe’s number is now on speed dial, and we’ve since become friends now that we’re such reliable customers. In fact, sometimes I suspect he hangs out at that corner Greenhurst on slow days, just to see if a certain Volvo might go kaput again. I mean, let’s be honest, the chances are good it could.
But if it does happen again, I’ll be ready, especially since the weather has been so unpredictable lately. There’s no way I’m going to be caught off-guard again with one glove and silly shoes.
So learn from my mistakes, people. Check your bag for matching gloves before you go, wear sensible shoes everywhere, and maybe toss in a blanket, granola bars and a few bottles of water in your car next time you head out. It’s crazy cold out there, and anything could happen.