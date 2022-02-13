With the winter Olympics in full swing, my husband and I were inspired to try one of the more unique sports we’ve watching on TV — curling.
I remember the first time I saw curling. It was the Olympics of 2014 and we were in Papua. I remember thinking, huh, that just looks like they’re sweeping the floor, and I do a lot of sweeping. I bet I could do that. And they look like regular people, not super-athletes. Like moms who are killing time until it’s time for school pick-up. I thought it would be fun to try some day, some day when we lived where there was ice.
So when I saw an ad a few weeks ago for Boise Curling Club’s Learn to Curl classes, I signed us up.
But, like most anything at the Olympics, I discovered it’s way harder than it looks.
First of all, the ice is, well, icy. Which means slippery. And cold. The curlers at the Olympics make it look so easy when they throw the stone, sliding along, that one leg behind extended so gracefully. I never really thought that wiping out on the ice was a possibility.
This is perhaps why the first lesson you will learn from the Boise Curling Club is “how not to wipe out on the ice.”
We were given a brochure explaining the rules and origins of the game, which I always suspected had something to do with long cold winters and boredom.
Curling is thought to have originated during the 16th century in Scotland, which helps explain why one of the men at the rink with us was wearing a kilt.
The Scots played outdoors on frozen lochs and ponds, using “channel stones” made smooth by running water. Scottish immigrants brought the game with them to North America, first to Canada in the mid-1700s and later to the U.S. and other parts of the globe.
Curling debuted at the Olympics in 1924 but wasn’t added to the official program until Nagano in 1998. It’s become more popular in recent years, as its visibility, especially during the Olympics, has grown.
It’s an accessible sport, requiring some flexibility and strength, but not necessarily speed or power. It was like playing a giant game of frozen bocce ball, except instead of tossing small balls, you’re sliding a 42-pound piece of granite along the ice.
The game is easy to learn. A team consists of four players — a lead, a second, a third and a skip. All four players on each team deliver, or throws, two stones per end (think: inning), alternating with the other team. The skip usually throws the last two stones, and is kind of the boss, so he calls the team’s shots from the opposite end of the ice while the others are shooting.
To launch the stone — and here is the tricky bit — you place one foot in a rubber foothold called a hack, while keeping one hand on the stone. With the other hand you hold your broom or stabilizing device. You push off from the hack and glide until you’re ready to let go of the stone with a turn of the handle. This is what makes the stone curve — or curl.
What you’re aiming for is the house — the target circles — with the goal to be the closest stone to the button, or the center of the house. To maneuver the stone where you want it to go after it’s released, two players will “sweep” in front of the stone at the command of the skip.
The sweeping action warms the ice to help the stone travel straighter and farther. Only the team with the stone closest to the button and in the house can score.
I thought launching the stone would be the hardest part, but turns out sweeping is what nearly did me in. To sweep, you jog alongside the stone once it’s launched, waiting for the skip to start yelling at you.
“Hurry! HURRY HARD!” is a frequent order, along with “Sweep!” and “Go!” and “Off!” Once the yelling starts, you start sweeping, but it’s really more like scrubbing the most stubborn spill you’ve ever encountered. You have to give it your all, pressing hard on the broom, being careful not to entangle your broom with the other sweeper, while also jogging on ice and trying to stay upright.
Sounds fun, right?
Actually, it was very fun, and the time flew by. If you want to take advantage of the Boise Curling Club’s classes, my advice is to hurry! HURRY HARD!