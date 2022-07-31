...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 105 to
110.
* WHERE...Upper Treasure Valley and Weiser River Basin.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
My daughter had surgery last Monday and needed a blood transfusion afterwards. As I sat beside my daughter’s bed, holding her hand and watching the blood transfer into her line, I thought about the person who donated this blood.
I wondered who they were and what motivated them to donate. But mostly, I felt very, very grateful. My daughter’s condition wasn’t dire, but the blood definitely gave her body the boost it needed after a very serious surgery.
I marveled at the ease of the donation process — the nurse made a call and a little while later, a unit of O positive showed up.
It’s a stark contrast to the reality in many other countries. In Indonesia where we lived for many years, if a patient needed blood, especially if it was a rare blood type, the patient’s family was often responsible for tracking down what they needed.
I have O negative blood, the “universal donor,” which in Asia is very rare. But occasionally there would be an Indonesian person who was O negative, and I would get a call, either from the Red Cross or directly from the family of the patient who needed it.
In the U.S. when you donate blood, it is unusual to know who the person is who receives your blood. But the four or five times I was called to give blood in Indonesia, I knew almost every time.
One time it was a young European woman who had complications after a miscarriage. A week later I was able to meet her, and she hugged me and thanked me. It was so cool to be part of a happy outcome.
Another time it was Christmas Eve, and my parents happened to be visiting. My dad is also O negative and when I got a call from a local doctor that someone needed blood, I roped my dad into going with me to donate blood. He happily went and we both had the chance to speak to the mother of the patient, who thanked us through her tears.
Once we were on vacation in Bali and I read in the paper that there was a dire need for O negative, so I called the Red Cross and they sent a mobile unit to our hotel to collect my blood. Because that’s what you do on vacation, right? I read somewhere that the number one cause of injury and death for westerners in Indonesia is motorcycle accidents in Bali, so they are constantly looking for O negative.
I was always happy to donate. I imagined what it would be like if I needed blood, and how awful not to find a donor, so I was more than willing to give if there’s a need.
Now, being on the receiving end of a blood donation, I feel inspired to give again. And my daughter, who’s not quite old enough, turned to me mid-transfusion, and declared she would become a blood donor just as soon as possible.