Are you tired of election-related news yet? I am, and as I write this, four days after the election, we still don’t have a declared winner. It feels a little anticlimactic after all the election build-up.
I was looking forward to participating in my first presidential election in person in the U.S. since 2000. For all the years in between, we voted absentee in Indonesia. I always wondered if our ballots — which had to cross the ocean twice — would make it back to our voting precinct in time to be counted. There was one time when a representative from the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta visited our island before election time, and was able to hand-carry our ballots with her to be included in a diplomatic mailing to the U.S. She even gave us stickers, which to me is a highlight of voting as a modern American.
We watched with interest as our Indonesian friends and neighbors voted in their presidential elections. It was always a national holiday, and anyone who could vote did so. Instead of stickers, Indonesian voters sported an ink-stained little finger. At the polling stations, voters dipped their fingers in temporary indelible ink as proof that they voted, and to keep them from voting multiple times. With pride they would display their inky fingers, a symbol of their democratic voting process.
Last Tuesday, I didn’t have the voting experience I had hoped for. For one, I had answered the call in Canyon County for volunteers to man the polls, and even did the three-hour mandatory training. But I never got called and when I finally called to inquire, I was told they were overwhelmed by volunteers and could only take so many. It was disappointing.
Then, on Halloween, I started feeling sick. Because we had some exposure to COVID-positive friends, I chose to get tested and on election day was still waiting for the results of my test.
I checked the CDC website which said you could still vote if you had coronavirus, but to opt for curbside voting if that’s offered. Thankfully in Canyon County it is an option. So, instead of joining the jovial throng of voters waiting in line at my polling station, I voted in my car. It was a bit of a let-down, to vote sitting in my old Volvo, but I am grateful I could still vote. (Update: my COVID test results were negative.)
Hopefully, soon there will be a decisive winner, and whether or not your candidate is declared the ultimate victor, we all have things we can celebrate.
For one, there was great voter turnout. In Idaho, it was reported that more than 84 percent of registered voters participated in this election.
Secondly, it went off peacefully.
A third thing, and I think we should be especially grateful for this, the pandemic didn’t keep us from voting.
We can also celebrate that Idaho’s voting sticker is a vast improvement over the last one. I still think Georgia’s is the best, but I may be a little biased there. The first time we voted in Idaho in 2018, I was so disappointed in the sticker, which was small and generic. My husband teasingly accused me of voting just for the sticker, which I denied. I am proud of Idaho’s sticker this year, which celebrates the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, and I like it so much it went straight to the outside of my laptop, where it resides in between my Flying M and Mission Aviation Fellowship stickers. (If you have a rabbit-trail mind like mine and want to know more, you can see each state’s voting sticker by searching “state sticker” at buzzfeed.com.)
And lastly, something we should all celebrate, we get a four-year reprieve before we face the next round of election craziness.