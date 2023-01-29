poles.jpg

The view at the top was worth the trek!

 Marilyn Gorenflo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ever since we moved to Idaho way back in 2018, winter has been a bit of a struggle for me. I can’t help but agree with a speaker I recently heard describing winter as “a special kind of suffering.”

It makes me think of my friend in Indonesia, and her feelings regarding the beach. When accused of not enjoying beach trips, she would quickly protest, “I love the beach! I just don’t like the sand, the sun or the water.”

Recommended for you

Load comments