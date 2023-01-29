Ever since we moved to Idaho way back in 2018, winter has been a bit of a struggle for me. I can’t help but agree with a speaker I recently heard describing winter as “a special kind of suffering.”
It makes me think of my friend in Indonesia, and her feelings regarding the beach. When accused of not enjoying beach trips, she would quickly protest, “I love the beach! I just don’t like the sand, the sun or the water.”
That’s pretty much how I feel about winter. I like it; I just don’t like the cold, the inversion or the wind chill factor.
On the other hand, there are some fantastic elements that accompany winter — things like hot chocolate, cozy fires in a fireplace and the fact that it will inevitably end.
Another positive aspect that helps make up for scraping frost off windshields on frigid mornings is the availability of winter activities, such as sledding, skiing and the luge.
Sadly, the luge isn’t currently an option in the valley. But we have tried skiing. A few years ago, we had season passes and experienced a few glorious days on the slopes at Bogus Basin. And by “glorious,” I mean “I snowplowed down all the hills marked with green circles and didn’t break anything.”
Sledding, of course, is fun and easy, but also with the potential of injury. I guess what I’m trying to say is, I think my adrenaline days are over. Who am I kidding, there were never any adrenaline days to begin with.
Coming to this not-so-new revelation, I recently turned my attention to the underestimated sport of snowshoeing.
I received snowshoes for Christmas and was eager to break them in, so last weekend two friends and I headed up to the Park n’ Ski areas north of Idaho City.
When we got there it was 8 degrees and I had on my requisite 17 layers of protection. I was determined not to be cold, but as I quickly found out, two layers would have been sufficient.
I forgot how hard snowshoeing could be, even though it’s “just walking” and no special skills are needed. Indeed, it is just walking … only with tennis racquets strapped to your feet. As I began to trek uphill, leaving Sasquatch-sized footprints behind me, I started to feel the burn.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Five minutes in, I had already shed three layers, scarfed a snack and drank half my water. Granted, I knew I was somewhat out of shape, but I felt ridiculous.
“Must be the altitude,” I said to my friend, between gasps for air.
“Oh, definitely,” she agreed.
Here’s a pro tip for outdoor sports, especially if you suspect you might be the slow one in your group: bring along a photographer to ensure frequent stops. Every time I turned around and saw my friend Marilyn paused with her camera out, I thanked the good Lord above, but tried to be chill about it with my friends.
“Oh, you want to stop at the top of this hill for a photo? I mean, I could keep going, but I’m willing to stop. For you.”
There were a few cross-country skiers who swished past us, and I felt a twinge of envy, partly because of their super snazzy outfits (compared to my Michelin Man puffiness) but mainly because of their speed.
However, when we got off the main path and into the woods where we had to “break trail,” I was thankful for the slog. Pushing through fresh snow slowed us down, and because of that we noticed things we typically wouldn’t.
A tiny trail of prints crossing our path caught our attention when we stopped to catch our breath. We marveled at them and wondered what kind of miniature creature left them behind.
We also noticed the patterns on the snow itself, the trees, the contrast of the blue sky against the sparkling white snow. We noticed our hearts pounding and leg muscles that ached, having been woefully unchallenged for much of the winter.
While it was no great accomplishment by Idaho outdoorsmen standards, we three ladies — transplants from other parts of the country, and each one having spent significant portions of our lives in equatorial locations — thought we did pretty darn good. We logged 5 miles on snowshoes, which, doing a rough conversion to non-Sasquatch feet distance, is more like 15 miles.
On the way home, we stopped in Idaho City for a piece of pie and cup of coffee. This negated all the calorie burn, of course, but capped off the day nicely, and left me with warm, fuzzy feelings about winter, like maybe it isn’t so bad, after all.