“You know, America is a really big country.”
This quote came from my older daughter, sitting in the back of our rental car as we took a little road trip last week.
My husband and I left behind the crazy windy weather of the Treasure Valley (what is it with the wind this year?!) and flew to another Windy City to connect with our daughter and drive from Chicago to Tennessee for a wedding.
I love road trips. They remind me, like my daughter said, of how vast our country is, and how varied the landscape and the cultures are that make up the U.S.A. I love that our roads connect our country, how you can drive east from the Pacific Ocean, and a few days later dip your toes in the Atlantic Ocean, if you’re so inclined.
I love the rest areas in America, the little oases between long stretches of interstate. There are good rest areas, ones you look forward to and plan your bathroom breaks around, and some not so good ones. One of my favorites is the Florida welcome center, where you get your choice of a cup of grapefruit or orange juice, and all the vacation brochures you could ever want.
Closer to home, a favorite rest area is the one near Baker City, Oregon, with its placards about the Oregon Trail, one of which describes a lone pine tree that served as a landmark for passing migrants until some yahoos cut it down; the placard has a quote about the tree’s destruction at the “vandal hands of man.” We now refer to that rest stop as the Vandal Hands of Man rest area, as in “Do you want to stop at Vandal Hands of Man, or can you make it to La Grande?”
We can place the one we just visited near Lebanon, Indiana, in the not-so-nice category, with its smelly bathrooms and a historical marker that stated: “The Boone County REMC built Indiana’s first electric cooperative line to the Clark Woody farm five miles west of this site with funds borrowed from the Rural Electrification Administration, July 22, 1935.” Not exactly an earth-shattering historical moment in time, but perhaps indicative of the kind of exciting things that take place in that part of the country.
As we drove south through Indiana, cornfields gave way to the rolling green hills of Kentucky and Tennessee. The lushness of this part of the country reminded me of what I love and miss about my southern homeland.
We were in Tennessee for only three days, but with each passing hour, with each interaction with a waitress calling me “honey,” I could feel my southern accent coming back. It’s buried pretty deep, but with the right circumstances and humidity levels, I sound as southern as Vivien Leigh in “Gone With the Wind” (who was actually British, but never mind that).
We ate pecan waffles and grits at a Waffle House, paid under $3 for a gallon of gas and drank vats of sweet tea (ensuring I would see all the rest areas we passed). It was good to be in the south again.
But at the wedding, which was mostly attended by people we knew from Indonesia, I struggled to remember where we were. The parents of the bride brought a few kilos of sand from a Papuan beach, so their daughter could “stand on the beach” and get married. I picked up a handful of that sand, let it sift through my fingers and thought how strange that I was in a land that had once been home, and I was touching sand from another place that had once been home. And our current home was yet another 2,000 miles away in Idaho.
Road trips aren’t usually just a geographical experience of getting from point A to point B. As we headed south, it was like driving back in time as my husband and I reminisced about the years we lived in Tennessee. With our friends from Indonesia at the wedding, we remembered times together on those far-flung islands. On our drive back north to Chicago, it was like a trip into the future as we talked with our daughter about her own upcoming wedding and marriage, imagining what that would be like. It was all a little exhausting, really.
At the end of our trip, after a bumpy landing into Boise and the drive down I-84 to Nampa, after being greeted by our kids and the dog, I was reminded of another reason I enjoy road trips.
Coming home.