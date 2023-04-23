Last week my inbox briefly lit up with emails from neighbors discussing an unexpected visitor. A very hairy visitor, I should add.
A coyote was spotted in our neighborhood!
His arrival came as a bit of a surprise. Over the past almost five years our family has lived in Nampa, the only wildlife we’ve encountered have been squirrels, waterfowl and the occasional hawk (not counting the one black widow spider in our garage). Occasionally, on a quiet night, we might hear coyotes far off in the distance, howling. Honestly, it almost seemed a little disappointing at how infrequently we saw any wild animals.
That’s one thing I miss about life in Indonesia: the wildlife. Even though we lived in towns, we were on the edge of the jungle and had frequent wildlife encounters. In Borneo, there were kingfishers, monitor lizards and, scariest of all, spitting cobras. Later in Papua, there were parrots and brown tree snakes and pigs which sometimes got loose and wreaked havoc.
So when I received my neighbor’s email reporting the coyote sighting, my first response was “Cool!” It seemed more than a little exciting to know a real-life, semi-large wild animal was close by.
The next few emails were mostly jokes about also seeing several large boxes with the ACME company logo, a reference to Wile E. Coyote, that frustrated Warner Bros. cartoon critter on a never-ending quest to catch the elusive Road Runner. Meep! Meep!
If Wile E. was truly our coyote, there would be no need for TNT or elaborate anvil schemes to get his prey, which in our neighborhood would be ducks rather than road runners.
No, our ducks — and there are lots — are a little, how shall we say, distracted right now with mating season in full swing. Easy pickins’ for a crafty critter, for sure.
Discussing this coyote sighting with my daughter, we pondered what we would do if we saw one … would it be as scary as being chased by, say, a mad goose? (And yes, this happened to us at Wilson Ponds!) She said the goose experience wins, hands down, and I am apt to agree. Angry geese can be downright terrifying.
But it got me to thinking. What do I do if I encounter a coyote? I reached out to Brian Pearson, regional communications manager for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, and he helped answer my questions.
He said I shouldn’t really be surprised that a coyote showed up in my neighborhood. “We live on the edge of the untamed, either Boise in the foothills, or the agricultural interface in Nampa or Caldwell.”
Next, he mentioned there have been multiple coyote sightings all over the valley recently. “It’s not uncommon for us to see coyotes this time of year,” he said, referring to the fact that it’s “denning” season, when coyotes are more aggressive or protective than usual. “So we do see an uptick in coyote conflicts with canines.”
Pearson said the recommendation during the spring months is always to keep dogs on a lead, even on “off-leash” trails, as there have been reports of coyotes attacking dogs this year.
Other tips for walkers are to bring a noisemaker with you (whistle, bell or horn), carry bear spray (and know how to use it), make noise as you walk to announce your presence, and stay present and aware of your surroundings. If you have an encounter, Pearson said, keep in mind that “coyotes are naturally leery around humans.”
For homeowners, Pearson said they advise keeping trash, pet food and items which might attract animals that coyotes naturally prey on (squirrels, rodents … maybe road runners?) cleaned up and put away. He also advised keeping an eye on your pets when they are outside and making sure fences are in good repair.
“Sighting is not a big deal,” he reassured me. “Where we start to have concerns is when coyotes start showing unusual behavior like no fear or not being skittish around humans.”
Pearson advises that if you are being approached by a coyote that appears to have lost its wariness of humans (with or without a dog) the best course of action is to make noise, appear big and, if possible, throw something at it to haze the animal. And in the very unlikely event that you are attacked? Fight back! No TNT necessary.
He also said you can report a sighting or unusual behavior at idfg.idaho.gov/species/observations.