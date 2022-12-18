A few weeks ago, I had the opportunity to witness a truly joyful occasion – a young child being adopted by her foster family.
There were smiles, hugs and more than a few tears. And after all the photos were taken with the judge and the family and it was all over, there were cookies.
That’s right, cookies. But these were not just any cookies, mind you. No, these cookies had been special ordered, themed to the current passion of the toddler: superheroes. A second family was also there for an adoption, and they had a box of blue frosted cupcakes. When their baby was handed a cupcake, he promptly smashed into his face, much to the delight of everyone in the waiting room.
I was so impressed with these cookies and cakes I became determined to find out who had made them. I soon learned about Cake4Kids, a nonprofit that provides special occasion cakes, cookies and cupcakes for children in the foster care system.
Tracy Privari is a Cake4Kids ambassador who, with the help of her close friend Gwen Clark, brought the nonprofit to the Treasure Valley.
“Cake4Kids basically works with agencies in local communities that serve at-risk youth, up to age 24,” she told me when we chatted on the phone this week, “so it can be foster care, shelters and different agencies like that. We will bake cupcakes and cakes, primarily for birthdays. That’s how it started, but it’s also for special events, like adoptions. Anything celebrating a child.”
Tracy first became involved with the organization while living in the Sacramento area, when she and her daughter were looking for something to do together to give back to their community. She commented how a friend of hers had adopted children out of foster care, and supporting the family through that time opened her eyes to the difficulties foster children can face.
“It’s heartbreaking,” she said. “The idea that a child wouldn’t have a birthday cake is unfathomable to me.”
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
There are currently 130 bakers in the Treasure Valley Cake4Kids, with 30 of those regularly baking cakes. Several are professional bakers, Tracey said, but most of them are amateurs with a combined passion for baking and helping kids.
Volunteer bakers go through an orientation with Cake4Kids and are later given the opportunity to bake when requests arrive through the baker portal. CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate), Boise Angels and the Department of Health and Welfare are a few of the agencies that make cake requests on behalf of children.
Tracy commented how Cake4Kids is different from most other volunteer opportunities, because of the fact the bakers never meet the child they are baking for. “But often we get the sweetest handwritten notes from the kids. It’s wonderful and we always pass it on to the baker. That’s very rewarding.”
Talking with Tracy about Cake4Kids harkened my mind back to “A Christmas Carol,” which I’ve been rereading the past few weeks. I just read the scene where Scrooge commends Marley’s ghost for having been a “good man of business.”
“Business!” cried the Ghost, wringing its hands again. “Mankind was my business. The common welfare was my business; charity, mercy, forbearance, and benevolence were all my business. The dealings of my trade were but a drop of water in the comprehensive ocean of my business!”
People like Tracy and her fellow bakers are living examples of what Marley was trying to show Scrooge, that people are what matter in life. Regular, everyday people who choose to use their gifts and skills to bring a little joy to children living in less-than-ideal circumstances (one plate of superhero cookies at a time).
In a few days I’ll reach the part in “A Christmas Carol” where Scrooge sees the light and begins to care for those around him. It always makes me cry, even now.
There are opportunities all around us to “keep Christmas well” all through the year. May we open our eyes to see them, with willing hearts to genuinely care and strong hands to lend aid where needed. As Tracy says, “It’s the little things you can do that can change a kid and that sticks with them.”