A few months ago I read a Real Simple article about how to prepare an emergency kit for you and your family. Ever notice how the helpful how-to articles in Real Simple are sometimes anything but simple? A Cleaner House in 32 steps. Easy Weeknight Dinners using only 47 Ingredients. I’m beginning to think we have vastly different definitions for the word “simple.”

This article was similar to those, complete with an extensive checklist and even a sub-category for a pet emergency-preparedness kit. I read through it and honestly mulled it over for a while as I considered assembling these items in case a disaster should ever strike.

