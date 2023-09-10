Do you like to clean? Some people do.
I, for one, do not care for most cleaning chores — not dusting, not polishing and definitely not scrubbing toilets.
But, man, do I love to vacuum. I’m serious! This truth became even more evident when we recently upgraded our old Dust Devil to a fancy Shark model. I love the satisfaction that comes from vacuuming all the clicky little bits off the floor, transforming gnarly-looking carpet into an inviting, freshly combed surface clean enough to lay down and make carpet angels on.
Maybe that’s why I so thoroughly enjoyed discovering the Museum of Clean.
This gem of a museum is located in Pocatello, which is also home to Idaho State University, where one of my sons is going to school.
We have visited Pocatello in eastern Idaho several times, and each time I try to convince the family that it was finally time to go to the museum. Sadly, no one was ever interested.
So when I helped my son move back onto campus a few weeks ago and said goodbye (do those goodbyes ever get any easier?), I was all alone and decided to console myself with a solo visit to the Museum of Clean.
The building itself is impressive. It’s a 74,000-square-foot complex in the town’s historic warehouse district. I walked in and was a little surprised by the size of the place as well as the wide variety of displays.
I walked past a small theater where a video was playing. Seeing that it looked like a dated video from the 1980s, I initially thought about giving it a pass, but paused for a few minutes to see what it was all about.
The video was of Don Aslett, founder of the museum, back in his heyday, giving a talk to what looked like an audience of mostly housewives on housecleaning hacks (granted, back then, they weren’t called “hacks”).
I was immediately drawn in by Mr. Don’s humor and fast-paced presentation style in the video, and before you can say “soap scum,” I was sitting down and taking notes.
After watching the video, I wandered around the museum. With three floors, there’s much to see, including a section devoted to the “art of clean” — fine art pieces ranging from comical to slightly terrifying.
There’s also a kids’ section, and a hands-on area where you can try out several old vacuums and cleaning devices, ones that harness the power of feet, pushing and squeezing.
But the vacuum cleaner collection is what really makes the museum special.
There’s the 1902 “World’s First Powered Vacuum” displayed on a wagon, and the first patented vacuum cleaner, from way back in 1860.
You can see the evolution of the vacuum cleaner, from early designs to carpet sweepers like I remember my grandmother using, to cannister and hose vacuums that resemble retro-futuristic robots.
As I meandered among the Hoovers, Eurekas and Filter Queens, I became aware of an elderly gentleman at my elbow. When I looked over, I was shocked to discover it was none other than Mr. Don himself! He’s 88 now, and clearly still passionate about his vacuums and cleaning in general.
“Cleaning is a hard sell,” he admitted to me. He had made it his life’s work, writing 40 books and appearing on TV shows spreading his message of efficiency and thoroughness in cleaning.
“You want me to show you my favorite vacuum cleaner?” he asked with a grin. Another guest had joined us at this point, and we both happily followed Mr. Don as he explained different vacuum models and the history behind them.
Two hours later, I left with a little more knowledge about vacuums, along with one of Mr. Don’s books and some microfiber cloths to make my next chore day a little easier. And I have a new resolve to bring my family back to enjoy this quirky, squeaky-clean museum someday.