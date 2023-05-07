Last Saturday was a Day To Get Things Done.
If you’re anything like me, a few times a year, all the little errands that we keep putting off start to pile up. Why do I procrastinate about them? Because I’m always too something. I’m too strapped for time. Or too tired. Or it’s too cold.
But then the day dawns, you wake up and instantly feel it in your bones. The day is different — it’s warmer, finally. Trees are budding. The air itself feels alive, full of possibility and hope. You go downstairs with a pep in your step and a renewed sense of purpose, a gleam in your eye as you graciously accept the cup of coffee your spouse offers you. He notices your determined look, and trembles.
“Today,” you boldly announce, “is a Day To Get Things Done.”
You start to list the things that need to happen. The box of glass recycling is overflowing and should be dropped off. Winter coats must go to the cleaners.
The dog needs a bath. Flowers and vegetable starts should be bought and planted. The college kid’s room needs to be cleaned out before he returns from school.
And finally, for the love of all that is good and holy, the items for the thrift store that have been in the back of the station wagon for who-knows-how-many-weeks must be dropped off. Today!
Every few months, my car becomes a Mobile Overflow Storage Unit. I don’t consciously do this, mind you. I fully intend to drop things off the day I load them. Or maybe the next day … or the next week. Might as well make it next month, at this rate.
I don’t know if deep down I’m just hesitant to part with the items in my car. I feel sorry for the discarded stuff, like I’m banishing it to the Island of Misfit Toys or something. So instead, we spend a few more weeks driving around the valley together, having one last fling before saying goodbye.
Occasionally I do rescue an item from the pile in my car. Recently my daughter needed a hat. “Ooh, I know the perfect one,” I told her. “Be right back.” Not a minute later, after rustling through the boxes in the back of my car, I pulled out a blue baseball hat, giving it new life in our family again.
But that was then, and this is now, and the thrift store drop-off is top priority. Next is the glass, because it’s starting to take over the garage. As we load the boxes into the car, my husband gets a little sentimental.
“Look at all these bottles,” he says wistfully, holding up an empty sparkling cider bottle. “They represent happy times in our family.”
I’m a little taken aback at his words, because usually I’m the sentimental one, and he’s the taskmaster. But I won’t be distracted, so I take the bottle from him. “Yep. Let’s go. I’ll drive.”
If you’re considering a Day To Get Things Done, bear this in mind: it’s especially helpful to find out ahead of time if the places you need to visit will actually be open. We went to two separate recycling centers before we realized that Saturday is, sadly, not a Day To Drop Off Recycled Glass. Sigh.
So, with the sound of a hundred bottles rattling in our ears, we dropped off the thrift store items, and I breathed easier. It was only one thing, but it was done.
On to the greenhouse, where we were quickly overwhelmed with decision fatigue. There were so many beautiful flowers and we struggled to make a choice.
We managed to power through our indecisiveness (it only took an hour), buy some flowers and baby plants. Which meant we needed dirt, so off to D & B we went and loaded down the station wagon with three types of dirt.
Then it was home to plant.
By this point, my enthusiasm for this Day To Get Things Done was definitely waning. And I wasn’t accomplishing as much as I hoped, because things always take longer than they do.
But we survived the day and rewarded ourselves with a dinner out (Days To Get Things Done should not include cooking, IMHO).
It could be said that days like this can test a marriage. For sure. But I would also say this: Spouses, if you want to inspire romance, there might be nothing better you could say than, “How can I make all your Day To Get Things Done dreams come true?” And then lovingly endure the challenges and fatigue.
It worked for us — our day ended with a romantic stroll around downtown Boise. Yes, we were exhausted, but we were hand-in-hand.