Despite the troubles of the last nine months, 2020 turned out to be a pretty good year for movies. That’s particularly true because so many of the big, Oscar-bait movies were delayed, allowing independent films to take center stage.
With that in mind, here is my take on the best films of 2020:
10 — “Dick Johnson is Dead”
A touching portrait of a filmmaker and her elderly father, where she stages his death in various ways, usually to humorous effect. It’s as if she’s saying “Dad, I love you, and to prove it, I want to kill you repeatedly in my film.” Yes, it’s odd, but it really works. This funny and bittersweet little gem of a movie is my favorite documentary of the year.
9 — “Miss Juneteenth”
Rock solid piece of Texas independent filmmaking where a former beauty queen tries to prepare her daughter for an upcoming pageant. This is a poignant tale of mothers and daughters and unfulfilled dreams.
8 — “Never Rarely Sometimes Always”
A gut punch of a movie where a young woman and her cousin travel to New York City to get an abortion. Their secretive journey puts their relationship to the test and the film features an amazing debut performance by Sidney Flanigan.
7 — “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
Writer/director Aaron Sorkin assembles a superb ensemble cast for this look at the prosecution of the men charged with disrupting the 1968 Democratic National Convention. It turns out that the Sorkin kid can write, and he turns this somewhat-forgotten piece of history into an engrossing court room drama.
6 — “Soul”
Pixar has another feel-good triumph in “Soul,” the story of a jazz musician who dies, but tries to get back to earth because he’s got a gig that night. Along the way he helps a spirit kid who’s not quite ready to be born yet. As is frequently the case with Pixar, this is a gorgeous film that’s equal parts funny and moving.
5 — “Mank”
Perhaps the most overtly “artistic” film on the list, this is the story of the screenwriter behind “Citizen Kane,” which is generally considered to be the greatest film ever made. It features great writing and acting, but the production design is most the notable element for me, as the filmmakers make the film feel like it was cut straight out of “Citizen Kane” itself.
4 — “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
This is ostensibly the story of a blues singer and her band, trying to record some music in the 1920s. Taken from August Wilson’s award-winning play, this is really an exploration of the Black experience in America that features the best ensemble cast of the year, and sadly, Chadwick Boseman’s final performance.
3 — “One Night in Miami”
Another film that explores what it means to be Black in America, this is the story of the night that Malcolm X, Cassius Clay, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke met. They’re discussing what it means to be a successful Black man during the civil rights movement, and while it’s also based on a play, it has the feeling on intimate discussions rather than a series of showy monologues. Superb performances all around plus an impressive directorial debut from Regina King.
2 — “Minari”
This is an engrossing story of a Korean family trying to run a successful farm in Arkansas while still keeping alive some of the traditions of their homeland. The film is mostly Korean language, but the story of this family’s struggle is universal.
1 — “Nomadland”
Frances McDormand plays a woman who lost everything during the recession. She now wanders the country while living in her van, trying to find peace and a sense of home. This is a searing portrait of American resilience in the face of overwhelming loss.
Honorable Mentions:
“Ammonite” — “Collective” — “Da 5 Bloods” — “Driveways” — “The Father” — “On the Rocks” — “The Mauritanian” — “Promising Young Woman” — “Sound of Metal” — “Wolf Walkers”
Best Comedy
“Extra Ordinary” — “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” — “Palm Springs” — “The Climb” — “Lovebirds”
Best Science Fiction/Action Film
“Monster Hunter” — “Tenet” — “Mulan” — “Birds of Prey” — “The Old Guard”
Best Horror Film
“Freaky” — “Sputnik” — “Possessor” — “Invisible Man” — “Relic”
Best Animated Family Film other than “Soul”
“Wolf Walkers” — “The Willoughbys” — “A Shaun the Sheep: Farmageddon” — “Over the Moon” — “Onward”
Best Romance
“Ammonite” — “Sylvie’s Love” — “The Broken Hearts Gallery” — “Palm Springs” — “The Photograph”
Best Foreign Language Film other than “Minari”
“Collective” — “Bacurau” — “I’m No Longer Here” — “Beanpole” — “The Mole Agent”
Best Documentary Other than “Dick Johnson is Dead”
“Collective” — “Athlete A” — “My Octopus Teacher” — “The Mole Agent” — “Time”