Movie theaters across the country take a cautious step toward reopening this weekend with the help of a few brand-new movies, the most notable of which is the road rage thriller, “Unhinged.”
Russell Crowe stars, and say what you like about this too blunt performance, the man makes a frighteningly scary bad guy. His character, who isn’t even given a name, is simply an angry man who’s lost his job, his wife and his last shred of sanity, so he starts the movie off with a bloody murder and arson spree.
He is zoned out at a traffic light the next morning when a woman who’s running late (Caren Pistorius) honks in order to get him to move. It turns out that it’s a bad idea to be rude to deranged killers because they just might get mad at you.
Thus begins this 90-minute thriller where a madman chases a poor woman around town, stopping occasionally to murder her friends and family. He claims to be doing this in order to teach her a lesson about being a more courteous driver.
Sure. Why not?
As you might guess, a lot of this doesn’t hold up to scrutiny. There is an unbelievable bit of contrivance where the villain steals the woman’s phone and then thoughtfully leaves his own flip phone in her car so that they can chat during the day. He’s busy scrolling through her contacts, trying to figure out who to kill next. Fortunately, the woman has disabled the security passcode on her phone or else this plot wouldn’t work, and the story would be over.
The good news is that it’s easy to forget about the story silliness because Crowe is such an impressive bad guy that you won’t have time for anything other than the visceral panic of this woman on the run. I never thought of Crowe as a big man, but he’s strapped on a belly and a bushy beard that gives him an immediate menacing bulk. That, and the fact that he’s obviously deranged, make him into a chilling monster.
I’m not as impressed with Pistorius’ performance as the victim-turned-heroine. She’s a frazzled mess of a single mom who makes some foolish decisions before she abruptly decides to fight back. You or I might have called the police, but this woman needs revenge, and apparently, she has just enough ninja training to succeed.
Once again, it’s all quite silly, but undeniably thrilling when justice is inevitably/improbably served in the end.
“Unhinged” isn’t the great movie Hollywood was hoping to use to lure audiences back into theaters, but it should work well enough for those dreaming of a fun night out at the theater. Give “Unhinged” credit for being unafraid of the shutdown, even if it’s also unbelievable and a bit underwhelming.